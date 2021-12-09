The Chuwi FreeBook is a 3 pound convertible notebook with a 13.5 inch touchscreen display featuring a 3:2 aspect ratio, support for pen input, and a 360-degree hinge that allows you to flip the screen back and hold the computer like a tablet.

It’s expected to go on sale this month, and while Chuwi hasn’t announced a price yet, the notebook’s relatively inexpensive, low-power processor suggest that the Chuwi FreeBook will be yet another inexpensive laptop from the Chinese PC maker.

Under the hood, the FreeBook features a 6-watt, quad-core Intel Celeron N5100 processor based on Jasper Lake architecture.

The computer also has 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD with support for read and write speeds up to 1318MB/s and 762 MB/s, respectively. Chuwi says the system has a 2K display, but doesn’t spell out the actual resolution (2160 x 1440 or 2400 x 1600 seem like safe bets).

The notebook supports dual-band WiFi and has a “full-featured” USB-C port, and that’s about all we know so far. More details should be available closer to launch.

via NotebookCheck

  1. A little while ago, I send a tip to liliputing,
    that Chuwi put on its website 2 laptops with Inter Jasper Lake:
    Larkbook X – 14″
    Gemibook X – 15.6″

    Now this Chuwi Freebook won’t be so cheap:
    It’s on current generation processor, not old one like before.
    360 degree hinge – touchscreen is premium feature.

    Chuwi/Teclast/Jumper/Bmax/Kuu and other monikers deserve support,
    as none of the top laptop vendors produces fan-less laptops with full size arrow/pointer keys.

    Reply