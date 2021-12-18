Chinese PC maker Chatreey is selling a small form-factor desktop computer featuring an Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and support for up to three displays.

But the Chatreey TK11-A0 also has a few features you don’t often find in desktop PCs including a built-in fingerprint reader on top of the case and a built-in bottom-firing speaker. The computer, which measures 138 x 138 x 53.5mm (5.4″ x 5.4″ x 2.1″) is available from AliExpress for $454 and up.

The starting price will get you a barebones model with no memory, storage, or operating system, but Chatreey says the system supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and features an M.2 2280 slot and 2.5 inch drive bay for storage. You can also pay extra to pick up a model with memory and storage pre-installed.

Triple-display support comes courtesy of  HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C ports. There are also four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port plus a power input jack.

The AliExpress product page suggests that the USB-C port may be a Thunderbolt port, but at least one graphic says it supports up to 10 Gbps, which would most likely make it a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

Chatreey’s computer has a fan for active cooling copper-lined ventilation at the top of the case for added cooling.

via AndroidPC.es

 

