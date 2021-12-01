In news I was not expecting to write anytime soon, Barnes & Noble has a new eReader set to launch next week.

The new NOOK GlowLight 4 features a 6 inch E Ink display with 300 pixels per inch, a front-lit display with adjustable color temperature, and a USB-C charger. It will be available in stores at at the B&N website starting December 8, 2021 for $150.

That makes the new model $30 more than the previous-gen NOOK GlowLight 3, but version 4 has a few key upgrades including:

  • 32GB of storage (up from 8GB)
  • USB-C port (rather than micro USB)
  • Smaller design with slimmer bezels

Unfortunately the wireless capabilities are still capped at 802.11b/g/n and the battery life seems to have taken a step back: Barnes & Noble is promising up to a month of reading time on a charge which sounds pretty good until you notice that the NOOK GlowLight 3 was supposed to get up to 50 days of battery life.

I guess something had to give when the company reduced the physical dimensions of its flagship eReader.

In a press release, B&N refers to the GlowLight 3 as the second NOOK released this year, but the other model was actually just a Lenovo tablet with the NOOK software pre-installed.

The last actual NOOK eReader released was the 2019 NOOK GlowLight Plus, which sells for $200 and features a 7.8 inch display, IPx7 water resistance, and… just 8GB of storage, a micro USB charger, and 802.11b/g/n WiFi.

 

