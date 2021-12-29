BlackBerry stopped shipping phones and tablets with its own software years ago, switching to Android in 2015 before shifting from a hardware company to a software company and outsourcing design of BlackBerry-branded phones to other companies.

But if you’ve been hanging onto an older BlackBerry phone running BlackBerry OS, you’ve been able to continue using it for some basic tasks like web browsing and phone calls. That changes next week, because BlackBerry has announce it’s ending support for legacy services for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry PlayBook OS.

Among other things, that means that if you have a phone running BlackBerry 10 or BlackBerry 7.1 OS or earlier, then as of January 4, 2022 it will no longer reliably support:

Phone calls

SMS

9-1-1 emergency calls

BlackBerry says WiFi and mobile data might also become unreliable, and applications including BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, BlackBerry World, BlackBerry Protect, BlackBerry Messenger, and BlackBerry Blend “will also have limited functionality.”

The BlackBerry PlayBook tablet is also reaching end-of-life status, which means that anyone hanging onto the 10-year-old tablet will also find it severely limited starting January 4th. But the fact that BlackBerry discontinued the tablet a year after launch suggests that there probably never were all that many PlayBook owners in the first place and that number has surely dwindled over the past decade.

Folks who are still using a device with BlackBerry OS will want to check out the company’s FAQ for tips on migrating their data to other platforms while they still can.

via Hacker News