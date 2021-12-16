The Beelink GTI 11 is a small desktop computer with an Intel Tiger Lake processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet jacks, and support for up to three displays.

First unveiled in June, the computer was supposed to go up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign that never actually launched. But now the Beelink GTI 11 is available for purchase for about $610 and up.

Banggood is selling two models:

Both models are 6.6″ x 4.7″ x 1.5″ computers with support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 connector for NVMe storage, another for SATA SSDs, and a drive bay for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD (up to 7mm in height).

In addition to dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, the little computer supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity and it has a selection of ports including:

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x 3.5mm audio

There’s also a fingerprint reader on top of the case for biometric security.

Beelink says the GTI 11 had dual fans inside the case, which should help keep the system from overheating, but don’t expect silent operation.

The computer also comes with a VESA mount bracket that you can use to attach the PC to the back of a display or mount it to a wall.

via MiniMachines