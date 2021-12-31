The Beelink Expand F is a docking station with USB, HDMI, Ethernet, and audio jacks. Plug a PC, tablet, or phone into the dock with a single USB-C cable and you get access to all of them – plus storage.

Under the hood, the Expand F also has an M.2 2280 slot for a SATA3 SSD and a bay for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD. The Beelink Expand F is up for pre-order for $149 and up.

The starting price is for a model that ships without any storage, for folks that either don’t need any or who want to add their own. But there are currently three pricing/configuration options:

No storage – $149

512GB SSD – $199

512GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $239

If the Expand F looks more like a tiny desktop computer than a typical hub, there are two good reasons for that. First, it needs to be a bit larger than a typical hub in order to make room for laptop-sized storage devices. Second, it comes from a company that’s known for making mini PCs, although this isn’t Beelink’s first USB-C dock.

The company also introduced the Expand X smartphone dock earlier in 2021, followed by the Expand M mobile dock with room for an SSD later in the year.

The Beelink Expand F has a plastic chassis that measures 114.3 x 113.3 x 27.2mm (4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.1″ and which has a selection of ports that includes:

5 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB-C

2 x HDMI

1 x RJ45 (Gigabit Ethernet)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

There’s also a button on the front of the case that you can press to wake the SSD and hard drive storage or put it to sleep. When the light is glowing green, that means the storage is active. When it’s off, the storage devices are sleeping.

Beelink says the dock supports read/write speeds of 440MB/s from a SATA SSD or 140MB /s read and 70MB/s write from a hard drive.

The dock comes with a 19V/4.7A power adapter and can output up to 90 watts of power, which should be enough to charge most low-power laptops, tablets, or other devices when connected.

