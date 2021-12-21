The company behind the AYA Neo handheld gaming PC is getting ready to launch a next-gen model.

An announcement is scheduled for December 28, 2021, but according to teasers, the upcoming AYA Neo Next will be a next-gen Windows gaming handheld featuring “high performance AMD cores.”

There’s no word on which AMD processor the handheld computer will use, how much it will cost, or when you’ll be able to purchase one.

The original AYA Neo features a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, built-in game controllers, and an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor. It was announced last year, began shipping to customers in China in late 2020, and went global through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that ended in April, eventually shipping to customers this summer.

In August the company introduced a higher-performance AYA Neo Pro model with a Ryzen 7 4800U processor.

At this point it’s unclear what changes AYA has in store for its next-gen model, which may or may not actually be called the AYA Neo Next when it launches (that name screams placeholder, as it would likely feel pretty dated a year or two from now).

An upgrade to AMD Ryzen 5000U processor options seems likely. Rival One Netbook already offers its ONEXPLAYER handheld gaming PC with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor (or up to an Intel Core i7-1195G7 chip for folks who prefer Intel over AMD).

But AMD is also expected to unveil its Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors in the coming weeks, so there’s at least a sleight chance that AYA’s next handheld will use an even newer processor.

AYA may also be tweaking the physical design of its handheld.

While the original AYA Neo and AYA Neo Pro are tapered inward at the left and right edges, a teaser image posted to Facebook suggests the new model could have a slightly larger grip area that extends beyond the bottom edge of the handheld – although there’s also a possibility we could be looking at a tablet with removable Nintendo Switch-style controllers.

via AYA (1)(2), Weibo, and NotebookCheck