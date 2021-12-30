Asus already sells a line of gaming desktops, laptops, and smartphones under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. What’s next? An Asus ROG tablet.

A few months ago Evan Blass posted a leaked picture of an unannounced Asus ROG Flow X13 tablet with built-in kickstand and a detachable keyboard. Now Asus has posted its own teaser a few days ahead of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, suggesting that an official launch is imminent.

While no specs are available yet, the tablet appears to have at least one USB-C port, one USB-A port, a headset jack, what looks like a microSD card reader or two (or maybe a SIM card slot).

There’s also a proprietary port that will most likely allow you to connect an external graphics dock like the Asus XG Mobile, much the way you can with last year’s ROG Flow X13 thin and light gaming laptop.

+ ROG Flow Z13 (not to be confused with Flow X13) pic.twitter.com/DLH7fmNHVt — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

While the leaked image shared by Evan Blass shows what appears to be a Microsoft Surface Pro-like detachable keyboard, the Asus teaser also shows the tablet connected to what appears to be a sturdier laptop-style base with vents along the left and right sides, which makes me wonder if there’s also a Surface Book-like keyboard option that houses higher-performance components like a discrete graphics card.

The world’s most powerful gaming tablet is coming to #CES2022.

Full reveal at the #CES2022ROG virtual launch event, January 4, 11AM PST.

👉 https://t.co/tVAhAej7zY#TheRiseOfGamers pic.twitter.com/4bRhKMqMUQ — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) December 30, 2021

We should know more in a few days – Asus has scheduled a ROG virtual launch event for January 4, 2022 at 11AM Pacific (2:00PM Eastern).

For what it’s worth, I’ve also found a few clues suggesting that other new products scheduled for introduction next week could include:

Next-gen Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 gaming laptops

Next-gen Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo dual-screen gaming laptop

Some sort of “Nebula” announcement related to gaming laptop displays