The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is a high-performance laptop with a 16 inch pixel OLED display, a rotary dial below the keyboard for use with Adobe apps and other creative tools. It has discrete graphics, plenty of ports, and a choice of Intel or AMD processors.
First introduced in September, the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED goes on sale starting this month with prices ranging from $1600 to $5000.
Each model measures 14.25′ x 10.39″ x 08.4″ and weighs 5.29 pounds with a 90 Wh battery and each comes with a 240W AC power adapter.
Other common features include:
- 2 x DDR4 SODIMM slots (for up to 654GB of RAM)
- 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 slots for storage
- 1 x HDMI 2.1 port
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet ack
- 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports
- 1 x SD card reader
Models with Intel processors also have a Thunderbolt 4 port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, while AMD versions have two of the USB-C ports.
Now for some of the differences between models:
|Asus ProPart StudioBook 16 OLED
|Model
|W5600
|W7600
|H5600
|H7600
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
|Intel Xeon W-11955M
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 9 5900HX
|Intel Core i7-11800H
|Graphics
|NVIDIA RTX A2000
|NVIDIA RTX A5000
|Up to NVIDIA RTRX 3070
|NVIDIA RTX 3060
|Display
|3840 x 2400
550 nits peak brightness
|3840 x 2160
550 nits peak brightness
|2560 x 1600
120 Hz
500 nits peak brightness
|3840 x 2400
550 nits peak brightness
|RAM
|32GB
|64GB
|16GB or 32GB
|32GB
|Storage
|2 TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe
|4TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe
|2TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe
|1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe
|Price
|TBA
|$5000
|$1600
|$2000
Asus says the W5600 model will be available in the first quarter of 2022, while the others should hit the streets soon.