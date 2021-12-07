The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is a high-performance laptop with a 16 inch pixel OLED display, a rotary dial below the keyboard for use with Adobe apps and other creative tools. It has discrete graphics, plenty of ports, and a choice of Intel or AMD processors.

First introduced in September, the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED goes on sale starting this month with prices ranging from $1600 to $5000.

Each model measures 14.25′ x 10.39″ x 08.4″ and weighs 5.29 pounds with a 90 Wh battery and each comes with a 240W AC power adapter.

Other common features include:

  • 2 x DDR4 SODIMM slots (for up to 654GB of RAM)
  • 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 slots for storage
  • 1 x HDMI 2.1 port
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet ack
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports
  • 1 x SD card reader

Models with Intel processors also have a Thunderbolt 4 port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, while AMD versions have two of the USB-C ports.

Now for some of the differences between models:

Asus ProPart StudioBook 16 OLED
ModelW5600W7600H5600H7600
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 9 5900HXIntel Xeon W-11955MAMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 9 5900HXIntel Core i7-11800H
GraphicsNVIDIA RTX A2000NVIDIA RTX A5000Up to NVIDIA RTRX 3070NVIDIA RTX 3060
Display3840 x 2400
550 nits peak brightness		3840 x 2160
550 nits peak brightness		2560 x 1600
120 Hz
500 nits peak brightness		3840 x 2400
550 nits peak brightness
RAM32GB64GB16GB or 32GB32GB
Storage2 TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe4TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe2TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe
PriceTBA$5000$1600$2000

Asus says the W5600 model will be available in the first quarter of 2022, while the others should hit the streets soon.

