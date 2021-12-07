The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is a high-performance laptop with a 16 inch pixel OLED display, a rotary dial below the keyboard for use with Adobe apps and other creative tools. It has discrete graphics, plenty of ports, and a choice of Intel or AMD processors.

First introduced in September, the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED goes on sale starting this month with prices ranging from $1600 to $5000.

Each model measures 14.25′ x 10.39″ x 08.4″ and weighs 5.29 pounds with a 90 Wh battery and each comes with a 240W AC power adapter.

Other common features include:

2 x DDR4 SODIMM slots (for up to 654GB of RAM)

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 slots for storage

1 x HDMI 2.1 port

1 x Gigabit Ethernet ack

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

1 x SD card reader

Models with Intel processors also have a Thunderbolt 4 port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, while AMD versions have two of the USB-C ports.

Now for some of the differences between models:

Asus ProPart StudioBook 16 OLED Model W5600 W7600 H5600 H7600 Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Xeon W-11955M AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7-11800H Graphics NVIDIA RTX A2000 NVIDIA RTX A5000 Up to NVIDIA RTRX 3070 NVIDIA RTX 3060 Display 3840 x 2400

550 nits peak brightness 3840 x 2160

550 nits peak brightness 2560 x 1600

120 Hz

500 nits peak brightness 3840 x 2400

550 nits peak brightness RAM 32GB 64GB 16GB or 32GB 32GB Storage 2 TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe 4TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe 2TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Price TBA $5000 $1600 $2000

Asus says the W5600 model will be available in the first quarter of 2022, while the others should hit the streets soon.