After several delays, the Analogue Pocket handheld game console is finally set to begin shipping to customers on December 13, as promised. But that’s just for customers who have already pre-ordered one for $200.

Analogue has now announced that folks who didn’t get in on the first round of pre-orders will get another chance starting on December 14th. But they’ll have to pay a little more and wait a little (or maybe a lot) longer for their orders to ship.

The Analogue Pocket is a handheld game console that combines a classic Game Boy-style design with modern elements. For example it has a D-Pad and just a small number of buttons on the front, and a 3.5 inch display.

But it has a 1600 x 1440 pixel LCD display panel with ten times the resolution of the original Game Boy, a 4300 mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery for up to 10 hours of battery life, a USB-C port for charging, a microSD card reader for storage and stereo speakers plus a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Analogue Pocket can also play classic console games without any software emulation thanks to two FPGAs that can be programmed to work like classic game consoles. Out of the box you get support for Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games – and you can even use the original cartridges with the Pocket. But you can also pay $30 each for a set of adapters that will let you play Sega Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket, Atari Lynx, or TurboGrafx-16 games.

Originally priced at $200, Analogue is raising the price to $219 with the next round of orders due to global supply chain price increases. As for how long you’ll have to wait for the company to deliver a game console if you place an order starting next week, Analogue says orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis… but there will be three batches scheduled:

Group A will ship in Q1, 2022.

will ship in Q1, 2022. Group B will ship in Q4, 2022.

will ship in Q4, 2022. Group C will ship sometime in 2023.

So if you’re interested in an Analogue Pocket and don’t feel like waiting a year for delivery, you might want to get your order in soon.