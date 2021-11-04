The Tuxedo Nano Pro Gen 11 is a mini PC that measures 4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″ and ships with a choice of Ubuntu Linux or the Ubuntu-based Tuxedo_OS.

It’s the latest in a line of Linux PCs from Tuxedo Computers, and the company says the little desktop is one of the smallest available with an AMD Ryzen 4000U processor. It’s available from Tuxedo for 640 Euros and up, taxes included.

The starting price will get you a model with an AMD Ryzen 3 4300U processor, 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 250GB M.2 SATA III SSD. But you can also pay extra for:

Up to a Ryzen 7 4800U processor

Up to 64GB of RAM

Up to a 2TB NVMe SSD

Up to an 8TB 2.5″ SSD or an HDD

Or you can supply your own components for everything except the processor, which is not user upgradeable.

If the Tuxedo Nano Pro Gen 11 looks familiar, that’s because it appears to be an ASRock 4X4 BOX-4000U series computer with the Tuxedo brand slapped on top and Linux-based software pre-installed.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s just a thing – ASRock is both a company that sells direct to consumers and one that operates as an OEM, making systems for other companies. But it does mean that you could probably build your own Nano Pro by picking up an ASRock system and customizing it yourself.

The computer supports up to four displays thanks to HDMI 2.0a and DisplayPort 1.2a ports plus two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.2a functionality.

Other ports include 2.5 Gbps Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and USB 2.0 Type-A, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The computer has an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. And it has a PCIe 3.0 x4 slot for M.2 storage and two SODIMM slots for memory.

