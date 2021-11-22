Chinese chip designer Tianjin Phytium Technology introduces a 25-watt, 8-core ARMv8 processor designed for desktop computers late last year. And now you can buy a computer powered by the chip. Maybe.

The DragonBox Shop is taking pre-orders for mini PC with a Phytium D2000 processor and AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics for €471 ($530) with an estimated ship date of December 17, 2021, assuming enough people place pre-order to justify placing an order.

The computer measures 225 x 187 x 47mm (8.6″ x 7.4″ x 1.9″) and features HDMI 2.0b, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 ports as well as mic and line out audio jacks. It also comes with a USB Ethernet adapter since some Linux distributions may not support the built-in Ethernet card.

Under the hood it has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD which is user replaceable thanks to an M.2 2280 slot. The discrete AMD graphics card is installed in a PCIe slot, so it should also be user replaceable.

At the heart of the system is Phytium’s D2000 processor, which is a 14nm, 64-bit processor with 8MP L2 cache, 4MB L3 cache, and support for DDR4-3200 memory and 34 PCIe 3.0 lanes.

According to the DragonBox Shop, Phytium recommends running Ubuntu Kylin on the computer, but it should also support other GNU/Linux distributions including Debian or OpenSUSE and it supports booting from a USB flash drive.

You can find more pictures of the Phytium D2000 ARMv8 mini PC as well as some additional details about the computer in the pyra-handheld forum.

