Windows 11 SE is a new version of Windows that’s optimized for use in K-8 classroom settings. Designed to run on low-cost hardware and to be easy for school IT administrators to manage, it’s basically Microsoft’s answer to Chrome OS.
Laptops that will ship with Windows 11 SE have the kind of specs you’d typically find on an entry-level Chromebook… and they have the prices to match. Microsoft’s own Surface Laptop SE has a $250 starting price, and so do many third-party notebooks. Here’s a roundup of the first 11 laptops expected to ship with Windows 11 SE.
Before we get to the list, a few things to note. First, Windows 11 SE is really an education-only version of Windows. The operating system comes with Microsoft Office pre-installed as well as the Edge web browser. But while the operating system supports Win32 and Universal Windows Platform apps, there’s no Microsoft Store and students won’t be able to install third-party apps. Only school IT administrators can do that.
Microsoft describes Windows 11 SE as a cloud-first operating system, with all data automatically backed up to Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage service. That’s one of the reasons many of these laptop have as little as 64GB of storage.
Theoretically you could take a Windows 11 SE laptop, wipe the operating system, and install another version of Windows (or another operating system entirely, like a GNU/Linux distribution). But because Microsoft knows that this operating system is designed first and foremost for schools, the company does not plan to sell the Surface Laptop SE through retail channels and does not expect any third-party Windows 11 SE notebooks to be sold directly to consumers either.
That said, the company has listed some of the first Windows 11 SE laptops on its website, while some other PC makers have announced plans to offer their own.
Most of the laptops listed below are variations of existing models that are designed or the education market and currently ship with Windows 10 or Windows 11 software. So I was able to find some additional specs and features that were not listed on the Microsoft website, but there’s a chance that some of those features may be subject to change.
It’s also likely that more Windows 11 SE laptops will be announced in January 2022 during the Bett UK education show.
Acer TravelMate B3 Windows 11 SE
- 11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display
- Intel Celeron processor with Intel HD graphics
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
- USB Type-C
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3.1 pounds
- $279 and up
Acer TravelMate Spin B3 Windows 11 SE
- 11.6″ 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass
- 360 degree hinge
- Pen support (pen garage in laptop for easy storage)
- Intel processor with Intel HD 620 graphics
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
- USB Type-C
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Spill-resistant keyboard
- 5MP world-facing camera
- 3.3 pounds
- $329 and up
Asus BR1100C Windows 11 SE
- 11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display
- Intel Celeron N4500 with Intel UHD graphics
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
- MIL-STD-810H tested design
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio, Gigabit Ethernet
- Anti-bacteria cover
- Spill-resistant keyboard
- 720p webcam with privacy shutter
- Mono speaker
- Microphone array
- Optional 4G LTE support
- 42 Wh battery
- 3 pounds
- $249 and up
Asus BR1100F Windows 11 SE
- 11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display
- 360 degree hinge
- Intel Celeron N4500 with Intel UHD graphics
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
- MIL-STD-810H tested design
MIL-STD-810H tested design
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio, Gigabit Ethernet
- Anti-bacteria cover
- Spill-resistant keyboard
- 720p webcam with privacy shutter
- 13MP world-facing camera
- Mono speaker
- Microphone array
- Optional 4G LTE support
- 3.1 pounds
- $349 and up
Dell Latitude 3120 Windows 11 SE
- 11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display
- Intel Jasper Lake
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
- USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio
- 1MP webcam
- WIFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.1
- 40 Wh battery
- Drop-resistant chassis
- 3 pounds
- $249 and up
Dell Latitude 3120 2-in-1 Windows 11 SE
- 11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display
- 360 degree hinge
- Dragontail Pro scratch-resistant glass
- Intel Jasper Lake processor
- 4GB DDR4-2933 single-channel RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
- USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio
- 1MP webcam
- 5MP wold-facing camera
- WIFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.1
- 40 Wh battery
- 3 pounds
- $349 and up
Dynabook E10-S
- 11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display
- Celeron N4020 with Intel HD 600 graphics
- 4GB or 8GB DDR4 memory
- 128GB eMMC storage
- WiFi 6
- Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and Type-C ports, headset jack, and microSD card reader
- Spill-resistant keyboard
- Stereo speakers
- Beam-forming dual microphones
- 720 webcam
- Rubber bumpers
- 45 Wh battery
- 2.5 pounds
- $290 and up
Lenovo 100w Gen 3 Windows 11 SE
- 11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display
- AMD 3015e processor with Radeon graphics
- 4GB DDR4-1600
- 64GB eMMC storage
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.1
- USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A & Type-C, HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader
- Spill-resistant keyboard
- 720p webcam
- 47 Wh battery
- 2.7 pounds
- $269 and up
Lenovo 300w Gen 3 Windows 11 SE
- 11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel IPS touchscreen display (250 nits) with Corning Gorilla Glass
- 360-degree hinge
- AES stylus (and pen garage for storage)
- AMD 3015e processor with Radeon graphics
- 4GB DDR4-1600 RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
- 720p webcam with privacy shutter
- World-facing camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.1
- Optional 4G LTE
- USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A & Type-C, HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader
- spill-resistant keyboard
- 47 Wh battery
- 2.9 pounds
- $329 and up
Lenovo 14w Gen 2 Windows 11 SE
- 14″ 1920 x 1080 pixel display
- AMD 3105e processor with Radeon graphics
- Up to 8GB RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
- WiFi 6
- Webcam with privacy shutter
- WiFi 5
- 3.2 pounds
- $379 and up
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
- 11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display
- Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 processor with Intel HD 600 graphics
- 4GB or 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 64GB or 128GB eMMC storage
- USB Type-A, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio
- 1MP webcam
- 2W stereo speakers
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- 2.45 pounds
- $249 and up