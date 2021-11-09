Windows 11 SE is a new version of Windows that’s optimized for use in K-8 classroom settings. Designed to run on low-cost hardware and to be easy for school IT administrators to manage, it’s basically Microsoft’s answer to Chrome OS.

Laptops that will ship with Windows 11 SE have the kind of specs you’d typically find on an entry-level Chromebook… and they have the prices to match. Microsoft’s own Surface Laptop SE has a $250 starting price, and so do many third-party notebooks. Here’s a roundup of the first 11 laptops expected to ship with Windows 11 SE.

Before we get to the list, a few things to note. First, Windows 11 SE is really an education-only version of Windows. The operating system comes with Microsoft Office pre-installed as well as the Edge web browser. But while the operating system supports Win32 and Universal Windows Platform apps, there’s no Microsoft Store and students won’t be able to install third-party apps. Only school IT administrators can do that.

Microsoft describes Windows 11 SE as a cloud-first operating system, with all data automatically backed up to Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage service. That’s one of the reasons many of these laptop have as little as 64GB of storage.

Theoretically you could take a Windows 11 SE laptop, wipe the operating system, and install another version of Windows (or another operating system entirely, like a GNU/Linux distribution). But because Microsoft knows that this operating system is designed first and foremost for schools, the company does not plan to sell the Surface Laptop SE through retail channels and does not expect any third-party Windows 11 SE notebooks to be sold directly to consumers either.

That said, the company has listed some of the first Windows 11 SE laptops on its website, while some other PC makers have announced plans to offer their own.

Most of the laptops listed below are variations of existing models that are designed or the education market and currently ship with Windows 10 or Windows 11 software. So I was able to find some additional specs and features that were not listed on the Microsoft website, but there’s a chance that some of those features may be subject to change.

It’s also likely that more Windows 11 SE laptops will be announced in January 2022 during the Bett UK education show.

Acer TravelMate B3 Windows 11 SE

11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display

Intel Celeron processor with Intel HD graphics

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

USB Type-C

Bluetooth 4.2

3.1 pounds

$279 and up

Acer TravelMate Spin B3 Windows 11 SE

11.6″ 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass

360 degree hinge

Pen support (pen garage in laptop for easy storage)

Intel processor with Intel HD 620 graphics

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

USB Type-C

Bluetooth 4.2

Spill-resistant keyboard

5MP world-facing camera

3.3 pounds

$329 and up

Asus BR1100C Windows 11 SE

11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display

Intel Celeron N4500 with Intel UHD graphics

4GB DDR4 RAM

64GB eMMC storage

MIL-STD-810H tested design

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio, Gigabit Ethernet

Anti-bacteria cover

Spill-resistant keyboard

720p webcam with privacy shutter

Mono speaker

Microphone array

Optional 4G LTE support

42 Wh battery

3 pounds

$249 and up

Asus BR1100F Windows 11 SE

11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display

360 degree hinge

Intel Celeron N4500 with Intel UHD graphics

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

MIL-STD-810H tested design

Anti-bacteria cover

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio, Gigabit Ethernet

Anti-bacteria cover

Spill-resistant keyboard

720p webcam with privacy shutter

13MP world-facing camera

Mono speaker

Microphone array

Optional 4G LTE support

3.1 pounds

$349 and up

Dell Latitude 3120 Windows 11 SE

11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display

Intel Jasper Lake

4GB DDR4 RAM

64GB eMMC storage

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio

1MP webcam

WIFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.1

40 Wh battery

Drop-resistant chassis

3 pounds

$249 and up

Dell Latitude 3120 2-in-1 Windows 11 SE

11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display

360 degree hinge

Dragontail Pro scratch-resistant glass

Intel Jasper Lake processor

4GB DDR4-2933 single-channel RAM

64GB eMMC storage

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm audio

1MP webcam

5MP wold-facing camera

WIFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.1

40 Wh battery

3 pounds

$349 and up

Dynabook E10-S

11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display

Celeron N4020 with Intel HD 600 graphics

4GB or 8GB DDR4 memory

128GB eMMC storage

WiFi 6

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and Type-C ports, headset jack, and microSD card reader

Spill-resistant keyboard

Stereo speakers

Beam-forming dual microphones

720 webcam

Rubber bumpers

45 Wh battery

2.5 pounds

$290 and up

Lenovo 100w Gen 3 Windows 11 SE

11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display

AMD 3015e processor with Radeon graphics

4GB DDR4-1600

64GB eMMC storage

WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.1

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A & Type-C, HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader

Spill-resistant keyboard

720p webcam

47 Wh battery

2.7 pounds

$269 and up

Lenovo 300w Gen 3 Windows 11 SE

11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel IPS touchscreen display (250 nits) with Corning Gorilla Glass

360-degree hinge

AES stylus (and pen garage for storage)

AMD 3015e processor with Radeon graphics

4GB DDR4-1600 RAM

64GB eMMC storage

720p webcam with privacy shutter

World-facing camera

WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.1

Optional 4G LTE

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A & Type-C, HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader

spill-resistant keyboard

47 Wh battery

2.9 pounds

$329 and up

Lenovo 14w Gen 2 Windows 11 SE

14″ 1920 x 1080 pixel display

AMD 3105e processor with Radeon graphics

Up to 8GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

WiFi 6

Webcam with privacy shutter

WiFi 5

3.2 pounds

$379 and up

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE

11.6″ 1366 x 768 pixel display

Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 processor with Intel HD 600 graphics

4GB or 8GB DDR4 RAM

64GB or 128GB eMMC storage

USB Type-A, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio

1MP webcam

2W stereo speakers

WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0

2.45 pounds

$249 and up

