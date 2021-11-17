Motorola’s Moto G Power line of smartphones have a history of offering big batteries and low prices, and the latest version keeps up the trend. The new Moto G Power (2022) has a 5,000 mAh battery that Motorola says should last for up to three days on a charge.

But the $200 smartphone also packs a few other features that aren’t always a given in budget phones including a 90 Hz display and a 50MP primary camera.

The new Moto G Power smartphone will be available in the US in early 2022 and it’s headed to Canada “in the coming months.”

The phone has a 6.5 inch, 1600 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G37 processor with 8 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores and PowerVR GE8320 graphics, and 4GB of RAM.

Motorola will sell models with 64GB of storage for $200, while a 128GB version will set you back $250. Both have microSD card readers for removable storage.

Cameras include that 50MP primary camera (with quad pixel technology that combines light from four pixels into one when saving 12.5MP images), a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera, plus an 8MP front-facing camera.

There’s a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and the phone ships with Android 11 software.

The Moto G Power (2022) has a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, support for 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It also has an IP52 rating for water resistance.

While the phone’s 5,000 mAh battery is a key selling point for the Moto G Power, keep in mind that it might take a while to fully charge battery: the phone’s fast charging tops out at 10 watts.

