For the most part the Moto G line of smartphones have been budget handsets since the first model launched in 2013, but the new Moto G200 5G breaks the mold.

With a starting price of €450 (about $510), it’s not exactly an expensive phone by 2021 standards. But it’s also not an entry-level device. And with flagship-class features including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 144 Hz display, and 8GB of RAM, it’s certainly not an entry-level device.

The Moto G200 5G will be available in Europe starting within the next few weeks, and Motorola says it will also be available in “selected markets across Latin America,” but there are currently no plans to offer the phone in the US.

For folks that can get their hands on the phone though, here’s what you’ll get:

Moto G200 5G specs Display 6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD

396 ppi

144 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 108MP primary

8MP wide-angle (120 degree)2MP depth Camera (front) 16MP with quad pixel tech Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh

33W TurboPower charger Ports USB 3.1 Type-C Audio Mono bottom-facing speaker

2 microphones Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS

5G

Dual SIM (2 x nano SIMs) Security Fingerprint sensor Water resistance IP52 OS Android 11 Colors blue or green Dimensions 168.07 x 75.53 x 8.89 Weight 202 grams Price €449

Motorola is also introducing four other new phones for Europe and Latin America:

Moto G71 5G with 6.4 inch OLED display, 30W fast charging, Snapdragon 695 and 50MP camera for €300

with 6.4 inch OLED display, 30W fast charging, Snapdragon 695 and 50MP camera for €300 Moto G51 5G with 6.8 inch 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 480+, 50MP camera for €230

with 6.8 inch 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 480+, 50MP camera for €230 Moto G41 with 6.4 inch OLED display, 30W fast charging, and MediaTek Helio G85 for €250

with 6.4 inch OLED display, 30W fast charging, and MediaTek Helio G85 for €250 Moto G31 with 6.4 inch, OLED display, 50MP camera, and MediaTek Helio G85 for €200

