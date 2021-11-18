For the most part the Moto G line of smartphones have been budget handsets since the first model launched in 2013, but the new Moto G200 5G breaks the mold.
With a starting price of €450 (about $510), it’s not exactly an expensive phone by 2021 standards. But it’s also not an entry-level device. And with flagship-class features including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 144 Hz display, and 8GB of RAM, it’s certainly not an entry-level device.
The Moto G200 5G will be available in Europe starting within the next few weeks, and Motorola says it will also be available in “selected markets across Latin America,” but there are currently no plans to offer the phone in the US.
For folks that can get their hands on the phone though, here’s what you’ll get:
|Moto G200 5G specs
|Display
|6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
396 ppi
144 Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1
|Cameras (rear)
|108MP primary
8MP wide-angle (120 degree)2MP depth
|Camera (front)
|16MP with quad pixel tech
|Battery & Charging
|5,000 mAh
33W TurboPower charger
|Ports
|USB 3.1 Type-C
|Audio
|Mono bottom-facing speaker
2 microphones
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
GPS
5G
Dual SIM (2 x nano SIMs)
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Water resistance
|IP52
|OS
|Android 11
|Colors
|blue or green
|Dimensions
|168.07 x 75.53 x 8.89
|Weight
|202 grams
|Price
|€449
Motorola is also introducing four other new phones for Europe and Latin America:
- Moto G71 5G with 6.4 inch OLED display, 30W fast charging, Snapdragon 695 and 50MP camera for €300
- Moto G51 5G with 6.8 inch 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 480+, 50MP camera for €230
- Moto G41 with 6.4 inch OLED display, 30W fast charging, and MediaTek Helio G85 for €250
- Moto G31 with 6.4 inch, OLED display, 50MP camera, and MediaTek Helio G85 for €200