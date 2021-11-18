For the most part the Moto G line of smartphones have been budget handsets since the first model launched in 2013, but the new Moto G200 5G breaks the mold.

With a starting price of €450 (about $510), it’s not exactly an expensive phone by 2021 standards. But it’s also not an entry-level device. And with flagship-class features including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 144 Hz display, and 8GB of RAM, it’s certainly not an entry-level device.

Mogo G200

The Moto G200 5G will be available in Europe starting within the next few weeks, and Motorola says it will also be available in “selected markets across Latin America,” but there are currently no plans to offer the phone in the US.

For folks that can get their hands on the phone though, here’s what you’ll get:

Moto G200 5G specs
Display6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
396 ppi
144 Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888+
RAM8GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1
Cameras (rear)108MP primary
8MP wide-angle (120 degree)2MP depth
Camera (front)16MP with quad pixel tech
Battery & Charging5,000 mAh
33W TurboPower charger
PortsUSB 3.1 Type-C
AudioMono bottom-facing speaker
2 microphones
WirelessWiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
GPS
5G
Dual SIM (2 x nano SIMs)
SecurityFingerprint sensor
Water resistanceIP52
OSAndroid 11
Colorsblue or green
Dimensions168.07 x 75.53 x 8.89
Weight202 grams
Price€449

Motorola is also introducing four other new phones for Europe and Latin America:

  • Moto G71 5G with 6.4 inch OLED display, 30W fast charging, Snapdragon 695 and 50MP camera for €300
  • Moto G51 5G with 6.8 inch 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 480+, 50MP camera for €230
  • Moto G41 with 6.4 inch OLED display, 30W fast charging, and MediaTek Helio G85 for €250
  • Moto G31 with 6.4 inch, OLED display, 50MP camera, and MediaTek Helio G85 for €200

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.