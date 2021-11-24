Sipeed’s new LicheeRV is a tiny computer-on-a-module featuring a 64-bit RISC-V processor, 512MB of RAM, a microSD card for storage and a USB-C port for power and/or debugging.

While the tiny computer isn’t exactly a speed demon, with prices starting as low as $17, it’s one of the most affordable RISC-V computers to date. It also has a versatile design that will allow it to be connected to carrier boards for extended functionality.

At the heart of the LicheeRV is a 1 GHz single-core Allwinner D1 XuanTie C906 processor, the same chip used in the Nezha single-board PC that launched earlier this year for around $100 and up. The board also has 512MB of DDR3 792 MHz memory.

But the LicheeRV looks more like a stick of RAM than a typical computer. With two sets of M.2 B-Key 67-pin connectors, you should be able to slot the device into a docking board for additional I/O capabilities including HDMI, MIPI-DSI, SDIO, GPI, and Audio.

Sipeed says docking boards will be available in December.

But you don’t necessarily need a dock to use the LicheeRV. Thanks to the integrated SD card reader, USB-C port, processor, and memory, it has everything you need to get started… with the possible exception of a display if you only opt for the entry-level model. But there’s an option to pay $22 instead of $17 to get a model with a 1.14 inch magnetic SPI display that connects directly to the board.

The Sipeed LicheeRV board measures 46.2 x 25mm (1.8″ x 1″) and supports 5V, 500mAh power input. Supported operating systems include Tina and Debian Linux.

The company is also teasing an upcoming Lichee RV-86 “smart home central control development kit” that bundles the LicheeRV compute module with a 480 x 480 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, support for external speakers, a 10/100 Ethernet port, USB, and Bluetooth Low Energy. The kit gets its name from its size: it measures 86 x 86mm (3.4″ x 3.4″).

via @SipeedIO and CNX-Software