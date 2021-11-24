Sipeed’s new LicheeRV is a tiny computer-on-a-module featuring a 64-bit RISC-V processor, 512MB of RAM, a microSD card for storage and a USB-C port for power and/or debugging.

While the tiny computer isn’t exactly a speed demon, with prices starting as low as $17, it’s one of the most affordable RISC-V computers to date. It also has a versatile design that will allow it to be connected to carrier boards for extended functionality.

At the heart of the LicheeRV is a 1 GHz single-core Allwinner D1 XuanTie C906 processor, the same chip used in the Nezha single-board PC that launched earlier this year for around $100 and up. The board also has 512MB of DDR3 792 MHz memory.

But the LicheeRV looks more like a stick of RAM than a typical computer. With two sets of M.2 B-Key 67-pin connectors, you should be able to slot the device into a docking board for additional I/O capabilities including HDMI, MIPI-DSI, SDIO, GPI, and Audio.

Sipeed says docking boards will be available in December.

But you don’t necessarily need a dock to use the LicheeRV. Thanks to the integrated SD card reader, USB-C port, processor, and memory, it has everything you need to get started… with the possible exception of a display if you only opt for the entry-level model. But there’s an option to pay $22 instead of $17 to get a model with a 1.14 inch magnetic SPI display that connects directly to the board.

The Sipeed LicheeRV board measures 46.2 x 25mm (1.8″ x 1″) and supports 5V, 500mAh power input. Supported operating systems include Tina and Debian Linux.

The company is also teasing an upcoming Lichee RV-86 “smart home central control development kit” that bundles the LicheeRV compute module with a 480 x 480 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, support for external speakers, a 10/100 Ethernet port, USB, and Bluetooth Low Energy. The kit gets its name from its size: it measures 86 x 86mm (3.4″ x 3.4″).

via @SipeedIO and CNX-Software

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.