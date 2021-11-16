Shuttle’s latest small form-factor, fanless computers are powered by low-power Intel Jasper Lake processors and they’re designed to be low-maintenance machines that can run 24/7 while generating little to no noise.

The Shuttle XPC Slim DL20N is expected to sell for around 231 Euros and up, while the Shuttle XPC DL20N6 with a higher-performance processor starts at 281 Euros.

Those starting prices are for models with Intel Celeron N4505 dual-core or Intel Pentium Silver N6005 quad-core processors, respectively. Both of those are 10-watt processors based on Intel’s 10nm “Jasper Lake” architecture, with 11th-gen Intel UHD graphics.

Customers will either need to pay extra for models with memory, storage, and an operating system or provide your own.

The Shuttle XPC Slim DL20N series computers support up to 16GB of DDR4-2933 memory thanks to two 260-pin SODIMM slots, and both have an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe x2 NVMe or SATA storage as well as a 2.5″ bay for a hard drive or SSD.

On the outside you’ll find a selection of ports including:

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x VGA

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 2.0

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm line out

1 x SD card reader

1 x RS232 COM port

1 x RS232/RS422/RS485 COM port

The Shuttle Slim DL20N computers are compact systems that measure about 7.5″ x 6.5″ x 1.7″ and which have a starting weight around 1.8 pounds. You can mount the computers to a wall or the back of a display using an included VESA mount kit. And the external 40W/19V power adapter looks more like a laptop charging cable than a desktop power supply, so it doesn’t take up a lot of space either.

Shuttle positions the Slim DL20N computers as solutions for digital signage, kiosk, or other commercial applications, since they’re designed to be low-maintenance machines. The company notes that they can be configured to start up remotely, and there’s also optional support for a 4G LTE module which can be used as backup internet access or as a primary connection, depending on the application.

via TechPowerUp and Shuttle

