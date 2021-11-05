The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is expected to be a 10.5 inch Android tablet with an IPS LCD display, a metal body, USB-C and HDMI ports, and support for up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

While Samsung hasn’t actually introduced the tablet yet, a series of leaks have given us a decent idea of what to expect.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass recently shared a picture of the tablet which looks… a lot like the Galaxy Tab A7, which launched a little over a year ago.

But while last year’s tablet was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, the new model is expected to have a Unisoc T618 processor, according to leaked benchmarks, which also indicate that Samsung will likely offer versions of the tablet with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of storage.

The Unisoc T618 isn’t exactly a flagship-class processor, but it should offer slightly better single-core and multi-threaded performance than the Snapdragon 662 while still keeping the cost of the next-gen tablet reasonably low, at least when compared with Samsung’s higher-end Galaxy Tab S series tablets.

Other recent leaks suggest the Galaxy Tab A8 could have a 1920 x 1200 pixel display and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. It looks like there may also be at least two models – a WiFi-only version with the model number SM-X200 and a 4G LTE-capable SM-X205 version. But nothing will be official until Samsung actually announces the tablet.

