The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is a smartphone with a 6.7 inch display. But since it’s a flexible display, you can fold the phone in half so that it takes up less space.

How much less space? Enough that Samsung Australia apparently thought it was a good idea to partner with jeans brand Dr Denim to create a custom Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans, with a small pocket dedicated to holding the phone, because “who needs big pockets?”

In a press release, Samsung notes that the only pocket in these jeans is the small phone-sized pocket. There are no rear pockets at all, and the front pockets have had gold Zs stitched over them.

Of course, that leaves no place to store your keys or wallet, but I suppose some folks might have already replaced those with Samsung Pay, Google Wallet, and other digital tools. Or something.

Anyway, the Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans are a limited-edition pair of jeans. They’re exclusively available in Australia. Only 450 pairs will be sold. And they’re either expensive… or free, depending on how you look at it.

Dr Denim sells the jeans for $1499 AUD (about $1075 in US dollars), but that price includes a Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone. That’s the same price you’d pay to buy just the phone, so it’s kind of like you’re paying for the phone and getting a free pair of jeans. It’s still a weird promotion though.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 measures 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 when unfolded, and 86.4 x 72.22 x 17.1mm when folded in half, and the phone has a 2640 x 1080 pixel, 120 Hz primary display, a 1.9″ 512 x 260 pixel cover display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

