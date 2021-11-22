Qualcomm’s mobile processor names have gotten a bit messy in recent years. Sure, Snapdragon 800 series chips are for flagships and Snapdragon 200 and 400 series chips are aimed at budget devices. But you’d need a reference manual to know that a Snapdragon 480+ 5G is newer than a Snapdragon 888 and to figure out how the two actually compare.

So Qualcomm has announced plans to simplify its mobile chip names moving forward.

The chip maker is going to stop putting the Qualcomm name on its chips. You’ll just see the Snapdragon branding from now on.

There will also be no more 3-digit numbers. Instead, you’ll get a single digit letting you know what category the chip is, followed by a generation number.

Qualcomm also plans to use colored badges for its chip logos, helping you see at a glance where they fit in the lineup:

Gold for top-tier chips

Midnight, Gunmetal, Nickel, and Red for other chips (more details on which category gets which color will likely be forthcoming soon)

And since all of Qualcomm’s mobile chips have 5G support these days, the company is going to stop adding 5G to the end of the names.

So goodbye Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, and hello Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (a name which first leaked a little earlier this month).

Not only will the new naming conventions hopefully make it a little easier to tell chips apart without a cheat sheet, but it will also probably help Qualcomm from running out of 3-digit numbers.

More details about Qualcomm’s upcoming chip lineup will likely be revealed at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, which is scheduled for November 30 – December 1, 2021.

