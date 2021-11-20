Google’s next mid-range phone could look a lot like the company’s latest flagships. 91mobiles and @OnLeaks have released a set of images that allegedly show the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 6a.

The leaked images show a design that’s very similar to the recently release Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL, with a camera bar across the back of the phone and an in-display fingerprint sensor, for example. But the Pixel 6a may also be a little smaller than other members of the Pixel 6 family.

While detailed specs aren’t available, 91mobiles says leaked information points to a phone with a 6.2 inch OLED display and a body that measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm (not including the camera bump, which extends the back of the phone to 10.4mm).

The Pixel 6, by comparison, has a 6.4 inch display and measures 158 .6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm, and the Pixel 6 XL has a 6.7 inch screen and a body that’s 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm.

91mobiles reports that the phone will also have dual rear cameras and an LED flash, a single front-facing camera in a hole-punch screen cutout, and a USB Type-C port on the bottom of the phone, but no headphone jack (setting it apart from other recent “a” series phones).

Detailed specs about the processor, memory, storage, camera, and battery features haven’t been revealed yet, but it’s likely that the new phone will be a step up from the Pixel 5a, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12.2MP primary + 16MP wide-angle cameras, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

You can find more leaked images at 91mobiles… just keep in mind that nothing is official until Google actually announces the phone. So not only do we not have any information on the price or release date, we don’t even know for sure if there will be a Pixel 6a at all.

