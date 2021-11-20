The new Onyx BOOX Leaf is an eBook reader with a 7 inch E Ink display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an octa-core processor. With an operating system based on Android 10, it’s as much an ePaper tablet as it is an eReader.

Onyx is taking pre-orders for the new BOOX Leaf for $280, and it should begin shipping December 7th.

The BOOX Leaf has a 7 inch, 1680 x 1264 pixel E Ink Carta display with support for capacitive touch input, a front light with support for adjustable color temperature (you can reduce the amount of blue light for reading at night.

It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi, has a USB Type-C OTG port for charging and data transfer, a 2,000 mAh battery, and a microphone and speaker. The eReader measures 165.6 x 130.8 x 6mm (6.5″ x 5.1″ x 0.2″) and weighs 6 ounces.

In addition to supporting the usual eBook and document formats, the BOOX Leaf can play WAV and MP3 audio files, and it supports third-party apps downloaded from the BOOX Store (as well as side-loaded apps, since this is an Android device, after all).

Onyx says it will offer free firmware updates for the BOOX Leaf for at least three years.

Onyx also offers a magnetic case/cover with a fabric finish. Folks who pre-order by November 30th will get a bundle that includes the case for $280. After that, the price of the eReader plus case is expected to go up to $310.

The Onyx BOOX Leaf is available for pre-order in the US from the BOOX US Shop, while customers in other countries can pre-order from the global BOOX Shop.

via The eBook Reader

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

