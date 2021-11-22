Handheld computer company One Netbook is developing a smaller version of the ONEXPLAYER handheld gaming PC that launched earlier this year. Instead of an 8.4 inch screen, the upcoming ONEXPLAYER Mini is expected to have a 7 inch display, which makes it a bit closer in size to Valve’s Steam Deck, the AYA Neo, or other modern handhelds.

One Netbook hasn’t announced international availability for the ONEXPLAYER Mini yet, but details shared on Chinese social media seem to indicate that it could be available in China as soon as December.

Like the larger ONEXPLAYER 1S, the new model is expected to have an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. There do not currently seem to be any plans to offer models with other chips, so if you want an AMD Ryzen processor, you may want to stick with the 8.4 inch ONEXPLAYER AMD Edition or look to Valve, AYA, or another companies.

The new model also appears to have a similar design with a touchscreen display surrounded by game controllers, stereo front-facing speakers, and keys to trigger the on-screen keyboard and turbo mode feature.

And specs are largely expected to be the same as for the 8.4 inch model, including 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 memory, a 1TB PCIE NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, and a USB 3.0 Type-A port.

But the ONEXPLAYER Mini is smaller and lighter than its big sibling, and has a 1920 x 1200 pixel display rather than a 2560 x 1600 screen.

Here’s how it stacks up in terms of size and weight:

Device Dimensions Screen Size Weight ONEXPLAYER Mini 7 inches 262 x 108 x 23mm 589 grams ONEXPLAYER 8.4 inches 280 x 128 x 25mm 825 grams Valve Steam Deck 7 inches 298 x 117 x 49mm 669 grams AYA Neo 7 inches 255 x 106 x 20mm 650 grams GPD Win 3 5.5 inches 198 x 92 x 27mm 560 grams Nintendo Switch (with Joy-cons) Screen Size 238 x 102 x 14mm 399 grams

Again, there’s no word on if or when the ONEXPLAYER Mini will be available outside of China, or how much it will cost if it does ship globally.

via One-netbook official Discord, /r/ONEXPLAYER, @oreore_games, and NotebookCheck

