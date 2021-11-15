The OnePlus Nord 2 is a mid-range smartphone that launched this summer with a handful of premium features including a 90 Hz OLED display, three rear cameras, and plenty of RAM.

Now the company has introduced a new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition with the same specs, but a design inspired by the classic arcade game. It’s available starting today in the UK and Europe for £499 and €529, respectively and it launches in India tomorrow for ₹34,999.

While I don’t normally pay much attention when companies announce that existing phones are now available with a new color or case design, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition stands out in a few interesting ways.

Not only does it have a Pac-Man logo on the back and a series of dots… but it also glows in the dark, revealing a maze pattern.

The phone also comes with Pac-Man themed wallpapers, animations, and ring-tones, plus unlockable Easter eggs. And the phone comes with a Pac-Man-inspired phone holder with a LEGO-like design and tiny figures representing Pac-Man and the four ghosts.

Like other versions of the OnePlus Nord 2, the new Pac-Man Edition phone has a 6.43 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel, 90 Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, and a camera system that includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP mono camera plus a 32MP front-facing camera.

The phone supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC and features dual-SIM support and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

While the OnePlus Nord 2 is normally available in a range of memory and storage configurations, the Pac-Man Edition only comes in one: it has 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

