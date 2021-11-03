Last month engineering student Ken Pillonel introduced the world to what may be the first fully functional iPhone featuring a USB-C port, after replacing the Lightning port on an iPhone X with a USB-C port.

Now Pillonel has released open source instructions and files for folks that want to try this at home, as well an in-depth video looking at the build process. But if that seems like too much work, you could just buy his phone – he’s auctioning it off on eBay.

That said, you’ll need a lot of money to get your hands on this currently one-of-a-kind phone. With more than a week left to go, the auction price was approaching the $5,000 mark. Pillonel is also requiring bidders promise they will not restore, update or erase the phone, open it up, or use it as their daily driver, presumably because any of those things could end up breaking the phone (which is guaranteed to at least work when it arrives).

So you might be better off building your own. It’s just very, very difficult to do… but at least it’s a little easier now that someone has figured out how.

The process involves installing custom chips and a custom circuit board into a phone that wasn’t designed to hold them, and drilling the Lightning port hole to make it wide enough for a USB-C connector, but at least you won’t need to do any reverse engineering or designing on your own, since Pillonel has already done it for you.

