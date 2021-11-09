The Nokia X100 is a smartphone with a 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It ships with Android 11 and will receive monthly security updates for at least two years.

It will be available in the US starting November 19th, when T-Mobile will begin offering the phone for $252.

While the phone’s processor is in decidedly entry-level/mid-range territory, that price tag looks pretty good for a phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage plus a few other features you might not always find on budget devices including:

Camera system with Zeiss optics

18W fast charging with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

NFC

That said, the phone’s camera system seems to follow the throw-sensors-at-it-to-make-it-look-good approach. While the 48MP primary camera with support for auto-focus is probably perfectly serviceable, the other three rear cameras are probably a little less so:

5MP ultrawide (fixed focus)

2MP depth (fixed focus)

2MP macro

There’s also a 16MP fixed-focus front-facing camera.

HMD says the Nokia X200 should get up to two days of battery life thanks to a 4,470 mAh battery. And other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 as well as FM radio and 5G, 4G LTE, and GSM and WCDMA networks.

The phone has a fingerprint sensor built into the power button, and support for face unlock.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

