The MINISFORUM JB95 is a compact desktop PC powered by a 15-watt quad-core Intel Celeron N5095 processor based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture.

The system measures five inches square and is just under two inches thick. It features HDMI and DisplayPort connections and supports 4K output at up to 60fps on both.

Rounding things out on the rear of the system are two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for supplying power and a gigabit Ethernet jack. The JB95 also supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0.

On the front you’ll find two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a single USB Type-C and a headphone jack. There’s also a CMOS reset button should you ever need to restore the JB95 to its factory settings.

Open the JB95 up and there’s room to install a second DDR4 SODIMM and a 2.5-inch SATA drive. Windows 10 Pro comes preinstalled and you should be able to seamlessly upgrade to Windows 11 whenever you’re ready to take the plunge.

MINISFORUM offers the JB95 in three different configurations. All feature 8GB of RAM but you can choose 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage. They’re currently listed on GeekBuying for $359.99, $379.99 and $439.99 respectively and there’s a coupon available that will knock a few dollars off those prices.

The 8GB/128GB model is also listed on Amazon Spain, where it’s priced at around $335.

via AndroidPC.es