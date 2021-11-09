MINISFORUM says it’s working on an upcoming small form-factor desktop computer with an AMD B550 chipset, support for up to a Ryzen 5900X processor, and support for discrete graphics.

The company hasn’t announced a price, release date, or even a name for the computer yet, but a few specs are available, as are the first promotional images.

According to MINISFORUM, the computer will measure 166.5 x 158 x 67mm (6.56″ x 6.22″ x 2.64″) and features support for PCIe 4.0 SSDs and liquid metal for enhanced cooling (something the company has used in a few other mini desktops, for better or worse).

MINISFORUM says the computer will support AMD processors including Ryzen 5 5600G and  Ryzen 7 5700G chips with integrated graphics as well as Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 9 5900X chips which do not have their own graphics, which is why the company says this computer will support discrete graphics.

It’s unclear how MINISFORUM plans to pack a discrete GPU into such a compact space – the company says the computer will consume from 120W to 1000W depending on the configuration, and that’s a lot of heat to dissipate for such a compact computer, even with liquid metal applied to the CPU.

One possibility would be to use a laptop GPU, which is designed to fit in tight spaces. But given MINISFORUM’s claim of up to 1,000 watts, I wouldn’t be surprised if the discrete graphics comes in the form of an external GPU dock.

A glance at the back of the computer shows support for three or more displays thanks to a selection of ports that includes:

  • 2 x HDMI
  • 1 x DisplayPort
  • 2 x USB Type-C

There’s also a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, four USB 3.x Type-A ports, mic and headphone jacks. There don’t appear to be any ports at all on the front of the computer.

