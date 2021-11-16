Windows 11 may be the hot new thing, but Microsoft plans to continue supporting Windows 10 through 2025, and the latest major update begins rolling out today. Although “major” may be overpromising a bit.

The Windows 10 November 2021 Update (also known as Windows 10 21H2), incorporates all the smaller security, bug fix, and feature updates released in recent months, but as for new features there aren’t a lot. In fact, the only one Microsoft calls out in the video below is support for WPA H2E WiFi security, but there are also a few other goodies like support for hardware-accelerated graphics when using the Windows Subsystem for Linux. The biggest change though, may be that from now on we can expect one major Windows 10 update per year rather than two.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The Windows 10 November 2021 Update is available starting today, and Microsoft has also announced plans to start pushing one major update per year rather than two (in line with its strategy for Windows 11 updates).

The Blue Screen of death will soon make its triumphant return. Windows 11 has has a black crash screen until now, but a Windows Insider build released last week sets things right again.

New AMD Ryzen 5000U chips may be on the way. Product listings for a few upcoming HP laptops mention Ryzen 3 5425U, Ryzen 5 5625U, and Ryzen 7 5825U, and they’re expected to bring faster graphics & updated memory & voltage controllers.

A recently disclosed vulnerability in Intel Apollo Lake, Gemini Lake, and Gemini Lake Refresh chips allows attackers with physical access to a PC to bypass encryption. It’s a serious vulnerability that requires a BIOS update to fix.

Android 12L is expected to be a relatively small update, adding better support for foldables and large-screen devices. But if you want to get into the weeds, Esper’s Mishaal Rahman has you covered.

Now that Google is rolling out Chrome OS updates very 4 weeks (it used to be every 6), the company has also launched a Chrome OS LTS (long term support) channel for Enterprise customers that want to update at a slower pace (every 6 months).

The latest thing to run DOOM that wasn’t designed to run games? A $13 USB Bluetooth adapter… although it should work on other devices with the same nRF2840 SoC with a 64 MHz, 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 processor. Some hardware mods obviously required.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

