Roku is changing the way it allows developers to beta test channels… and that change will effectively close a loophole that has allowed companies and individual users to provide unofficial “private” channels over the years. One of the most obvious casualties will be porn sites, but there are thousands of different private channels that will be affected.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google is starting to require multi-factor authentication for millions of accounts where users already have a compatible device (like a smartphone), the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will get their final software update from Google early next year, and if you have a Pixel 2 (which no longer receives official updates), you may have another OS option soon: Ubuntu Touch.

Roku is launching a new Independent Developer Kit (yay), and effectively killing off private, unlisted channels (boo). That means developers can still test channels, but major providers won’t be able to distribute unlisted channels for porn or piracy (although Roku has been pretty aggressive at actively removing the latter over the years).

Google plans to auto-enroll around 150 million Google users in 2-factor authentication by the end of the year, and some users are reporting that they’re getting emails letting them know it’s mandatory for their accounts moving forward.

When Google rolled out its November security patch for Pixel phones this week, the company left out the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, which had recently received updates to Android 12. But support hasn’t quite ended yet. A final update is coming in Q1, 2022.

As Google is preparing to sunset security updates for the Pixel 3, the folks at @UBports are getting ready to bring Ubuntu Touch to an even older Pixel phone. I almost wish I hadn’t traded in my Pixel 2 for a discount on a Pixel 4a 5G (almost… but the battery life on that phone was really pretty awful by the time I let it go).

Comparing the size of GPD’s clamshell-style mini-laptops: the upcoming GPD Pocket 3 and the existing GPD Win Max, and GPD P2 Max.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

