There’s a new PlayStation 2 emulator for Android in the works, and while a public beta won’t be available for a few weeks, a few lucky folks have had time to test a pre-release alpha and share some pretty impressive performance on a range of hardware (obviously games will run best on high-end hardware, but many games are playable even on devices with chips that may be a few years old at this point.

In other recent tech news, starting November 30th you may be able to walk into a Verizon Store and try out a pair of augmented reality glasses… or walk home with them if you feel like spending $599. Google clears up some confusion about the charging speed of its Pixel 6 smartphones (it’s slower than many had expected, but there are reasons for that). And Tidal is adding a free, ad-supported tier to its streaming music service, presumably in an effort to better compete with Spotify.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Nreal’s Light augmented reality glasses coming to North America later this month, when they’ll be available exclusively from Verizon for $599. Paired with an Android phone, they have cameras and micro LED displays for combining virtual and real-world views.

The google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with 30W USB-C chargers. But Google explains that to balance charging speed and battery longevity, actual speeds will vary throughout the charge cycle… and peak at 21W for the Pixel 6 and 23W for the Pro.

Megapixels is the most advanced camera app for the PinePhone and Librem 5. Version 1.4.x was released this week with LED and display-based flash support and several bug fixes.

Orange Pi R1 Plus LTS is a $28 mini PC with an RK3328 processor, 1GB RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB 2.0 port, but no video output, so it’s designed for headless applications (like routers or firewalls).

Music streaming service Tidal has revamped its plans. There’s now a free, ad-supported tier. The new $10 Tidal HiFi tier replaces the old Tidal Premium, and the new $20 HiFi Plus tier offers even higher fidelity streaming.

The upcoming AetherSX2 app is a free and open source PS2 emulator for Android. It’s compatible with recent high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek chips, and a public beta is expected in a few weeks. Here’s a look at the Alpha.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

