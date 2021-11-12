Valve’s Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC that will ship with a Linux-based operating system. Thanks to Valve’s Proton software, many Windows games will run without any modifications. But developers who want to ensure their games are compatible may want to get their hands on a dev kit before the Steam Deck begins shipping to the general public.

Unfortunately the same supply chain shortages that led Valve to push back the ship date for Steam Deck customers means that dev kits are in short supply. So the company has released some suggestions for developers that want to test their games on similar hardware either by using their own computer or assembling one with an AMD Ryzen processor, Radeon Vega graphics, and Arch Linux-based software.

An unofficial LineageOS 19 build for the Raspberry Pi 4, Pi 400, and Compute Module 4 brings Android 12 to Raspberry Pi’s latest computers (at least 2GB of RAM required). Hardware-accelerated video isn’t working, but most other things are.

After disappearing from the Microsoft Store earlier this week, WSATools is back. The developer doesn’t know why either thing happened. WSATools is a free app that simplifies the process of sideloading Android apps on Windows 11 PCs that have the Windows Subsystem for Android installed.

Want to know whether the Android apps you plan to install on Windows 11 will actually work properly? This experimental, user-generated list documents Android app compatibility with the Windows Subsystem for Android. While you can sideload many Android apps that aren’t available in the store, some work better than others. The list only has a few hundred apps so far, but it’s growing.

Toshiba is splitting into three companies – Toshiba Device Co (electronic devices & storage), Infrastructure Services (energy, infrastructure, etc), and Toshiba (with stake in chip maker Kioxia Holdings).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE images and specs have leaked, and the phone will allegedly have a 6.4 inch, 120 Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chips, in-display fingerprint sensor, and triple cameras (64MP primary + ultra-wide and depth).\

Microsoft will soon let users installing games from the Microsoft Store or Xbox Game Pass for PC to choose the folder where the game is installed while enabling permissions that let you move or backup games or install mods more easily.

That one-of-a-kind iPhone X that had been retrofitted with a USB-C port went up for auction on eBay and the winning bid was $86,001. The creator imagines other hackers will make their own USB-C iPhones from other models, but doubts Apple ever will.

