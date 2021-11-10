The CutiePi tablet with a built-in handle, a Raspberry Pi for brains, and Linux-based software is nearing release. Twitter is charging people willing to pay for an Undo Tweet button (and a few other perks). Google hopes YouTube might be a friendlier place if it hides the number of times the dislike button has been clicked on videos. And NXP has unveiled a new processor family.

The CutiePi is a $229 tablet powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module. Under development for the past few years, it’s nearing release and Jeff Geerling got a chance to take a look and pre-production hardware shows its custom Linux-based UI that’s optimized for tablets, the repairable design… and unfortunately also thermal issues that lead to CPU throttling.

NXP introduces i.MX 93 series processors for IoT, automotive, and edge applications, with up to two ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.7 GHz, a real-time Cortex-M33 micocontroller, and Ethos-U65 microNPU.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22499 makes it easier to share content from open apps to Microsoft Teams by hovering over taskbar icons and clicking the new “share this window” button.

YouTube announces it will hide public views of dislike counts. Users can still gives videos a thumbs down, and creators will still see the feedback, but other users will not. The change begins rolling out today.

Previously available in Australia and Canada, the subscription service for Twitter power users an Undo Tweet button (but not an edit button), plus Reader for making long threads easier to read, plus more flair options and ad-free articles from partner news sites.

Apple’s new Apple Business Essentials service launches in beta today, and brings device management, support, and storage into a single subscription for small businesses with up to 500 employees.

