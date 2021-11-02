Lenovo has unveiled a new thin and light laptop for the Chinese market featuring a 14 inch, 280 x 1800 pixel OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, and a compact design.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon weighs just 1.08 kg, or about 2.4 pounds.

As the name suggests, the laptop is at least partially made from carbon fiber, which is a lightweight but durable material that the company has been using for years to make premium laptops that don’t weigh much more than a tablet.

The Yoga Pro 14S Carbon doesn’t skimp on battery capacity like some other thin and light notebooks. It has a 61 Wh battery which is pretty respectable for a compact 14 inch notebook. It also comes with a 65W power adapter for charging.

Other features include a backlit keyboard with 1.3mm key travel, support for WiFi 6, three USB-C ports, and a headphone jack.

Lenovo says a model with 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD will be available in China this month for 7,299 CNY (about $1140). There’s no word on if or when this laptop or a similarly-specced version will be available in the US, Europe, or other regions.

via NotebookCheck and Weibo

