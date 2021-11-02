Lenovo has unveiled a new thin and light laptop for the Chinese market featuring a 14 inch, 280 x 1800 pixel OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, and a compact design.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon weighs just 1.08 kg, or about 2.4 pounds.

As the name suggests, the laptop is at least partially made from carbon fiber, which is a lightweight but durable material that the company has been using for years to make premium laptops that don’t weigh much more than a tablet.

The Yoga Pro 14S Carbon doesn’t skimp on battery capacity like some other thin and light notebooks. It has a 61 Wh battery which is pretty respectable for a compact 14 inch notebook. It also comes with a 65W power adapter for charging.

Other features include a backlit keyboard with 1.3mm key travel, support for WiFi 6, three USB-C ports, and a headphone jack.

Lenovo says a model with 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD will be available in China this month for 7,299 CNY (about $1140). There’s no word on if or when this laptop or a similarly-specced version will be available in the US, Europe, or other regions.

via NotebookCheck and Weibo

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.