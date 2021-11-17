Huawei’s latest 2-in-1 Windows tablet features s 12.6 inch OLED display, a detachable keyboard, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-1160G7 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The new Huawei MateBook E 2022 is now available in China for around $940 and up.

Huawei has been selling a line of premium Windows tablets under the MateBook E name for a few years, but the new model is a pretty significant upgrade.

Not only does it have a 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED display with peak brightness up to 600 nits (or 400 nits standard brightness), but with a choice of Intel Core i5-1130G7 or Core i7-1160G7 processors, it should offer a good balance of performance and power efficiency.

These are the same chips Lenovo uses for its 2 pound ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop, which I found does a good job of offering strong performance and long battery life even without a massive battery.

For its part, the new Huawei MateBook E 2022 has a 42 Wh battery (a little smaller than the 48 Wh battery in the Lenovo laptop), a body that measures 286.5 x 184.7 x 8mm (11.3″ x 7.3″ x 0.3″) and slim bezels around the display for a 90% screen to body ratio.

The tablet supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, has a fingerprint reader in the power button, and sports a Thunderbolt 4 port and 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. There’s a 13MP camera on the back of the tablet and an 8MP front-facing camera, and the new MateBook E has an array of four microphones as well as four speakers.

Huawei offers several different keyboard options for the MateBook E including a “smart magnetic keyboard” and a “slide keyboard.” Both attach to a set of pogo pins on the bottom of the tablet. And the MateBook E also supports pressure-sensitive input thanks to a second-gen Huawei M-Pencil accessory.

There’s no word on if or when the Huawei MateBook E 2022 will be available outside of China, but here are the pricing/configuration options available in that country:

  • Core i5-1130G7/8GB/256GB for 5999 CNY ($940)
  • Core i5-11350G7/16GB/512GB for 6999 CNY ($1100)
  • Core i7-1160G7/16GB/512GB for 7999 CNY ($1255)

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.