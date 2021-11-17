Huawei’s latest 2-in-1 Windows tablet features s 12.6 inch OLED display, a detachable keyboard, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-1160G7 Tiger Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The new Huawei MateBook E 2022 is now available in China for around $940 and up.

Huawei has been selling a line of premium Windows tablets under the MateBook E name for a few years, but the new model is a pretty significant upgrade.

Not only does it have a 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED display with peak brightness up to 600 nits (or 400 nits standard brightness), but with a choice of Intel Core i5-1130G7 or Core i7-1160G7 processors, it should offer a good balance of performance and power efficiency.

These are the same chips Lenovo uses for its 2 pound ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop, which I found does a good job of offering strong performance and long battery life even without a massive battery.

For its part, the new Huawei MateBook E 2022 has a 42 Wh battery (a little smaller than the 48 Wh battery in the Lenovo laptop), a body that measures 286.5 x 184.7 x 8mm (11.3″ x 7.3″ x 0.3″) and slim bezels around the display for a 90% screen to body ratio.

The tablet supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, has a fingerprint reader in the power button, and sports a Thunderbolt 4 port and 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. There’s a 13MP camera on the back of the tablet and an 8MP front-facing camera, and the new MateBook E has an array of four microphones as well as four speakers.

Huawei offers several different keyboard options for the MateBook E including a “smart magnetic keyboard” and a “slide keyboard.” Both attach to a set of pogo pins on the bottom of the tablet. And the MateBook E also supports pressure-sensitive input thanks to a second-gen Huawei M-Pencil accessory.

There’s no word on if or when the Huawei MateBook E 2022 will be available outside of China, but here are the pricing/configuration options available in that country:

Core i5-1130G7/8GB/256GB for 5999 CNY ($940)

Core i5-11350G7/16GB/512GB for 6999 CNY ($1100)

Core i7-1160G7/16GB/512GB for 7999 CNY ($1255)

