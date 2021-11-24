Amazon’s Fire tablets have a well-deserved reputation for offering decent bang for the buck. They have decent displays, long battery life, and affordable price tags (especially during Prime Day or Black Friday sales). But they also come with an operating system called Fire OS, which is Amazon’s custom version of Android.
Instead of the Google Play Store, there’s the Amazon Appstore. And while the Kindle, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Music apps are pre-installed, if you want to use the official YouTube, Gmail, or Chrome apps, for example, they are not included.
But it’s not difficult to install them yourself.
In this article I’m going to show you two methods for installing the Google Play Store on an Amazon Fire tablet.
One method involves changing a few settings on the tablet and then downloading and installing four files. The other method uses a free utility called Fire Toolbox and requires you to connect your tablet to a Windows computer with a USB cable. While that may seem like it takes a few extra steps, it also opens the possibility of making other changes to Fire tablets, including changing the default home screen and app launcher, removing pre-installed apps, and more.
So let’s start with the Fire Toolbox method. For this portion of the guide, I’m using a 9th-gen Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, but the steps should be the same for most recent Amazon Fire tablets.
Install Google Play with Fire Toolbox
Fire Toolbox is a utility from a developer who goes by Datastream33 that compiles a bunch of tools for altering the behavior of most Amazon tablets, including the 9th-gen Fire HD 10, which is currently the most powerful tablet in Amazon’s lineup.
Among other things, you can use the Toolbox to backup and restore your device, enable or disable specific Amazon apps and services, and install the Google Play Store.
While you can do these things manually, the Toolbox makes it a lot simpler… and it also offers tools for undoing any changes you’ve made in case you run into trouble, or want to restore your tablet to its original state without performing a factory reset.
Here are the steps for installing Google Play on the Fire HD 10 using Fire Toolbox:
- Using a Windows PC, download and install the latest version of Fire Toolbox using the link from the xda-developers forum.
- On your tablet, open the Settings app (either by tapping the Settings icon on the home screen or by pulling down the Quick Settings panel and tapping the Settings icon).
- Scroll down to Device Options and tap it.
- Tap the Serial number 7 times until you see a notice saying that you’re a developer.
- Tap the back button to return to the previous screen.
- Select the newly appeared “Developer Options.”
- Slide the toggle to enable Developer Options.
- Scroll down until you see “USB Debugging” and slide the toggle to enable that.
- Plug your tablet into your Windows PC using a USB cable (the charging cable that came with the tablet should be fine).
- Run the Fire Toolbox application on your PC.
- Tap OK on the box that appears on the tablet.
- Wait a moment and/or follow any instructions on the screen as Fire Toolbox detects your device.
- Click the box that says “Google Services.”
- Read the instructions and then click “yes.”
That’s pretty much all there is to it — and I know it looks like a long list, but steps 2 through 8 are really just about setting up developers options on your tablet.
Once you’ve installed Google Play, you can login to your Google account on your tablet and access apps that you may have previously purchased, install Google applications like YouTube, Google TV, and Google Play Books that would not otherwise be available, and access millions of other apps that aren’t in the Amazon Appstore.
You may run into some apps that don’t behave properly due to the differences between Fire OS and stock Android software, and in the past I’ve had a bit of trouble with apps that are available both from Google Play and the Amazon Appstore, where the wrong store would try to apply updates.
But overall, I find Amazon’s tablets to be much more pleasant to use once the Play Store has been installed.
You can also use the Fire Toolbox to manage your account, remove Google Play, or make other changes such as removing Amazon apps and services – just be careful. You don’t want to remove the Amazon keyboard or app launcher, for example, until you’ve first installed third-party replacements.
The utility can also help you make a complete backup of your device or restore from that backup, which can come in handy if you’re tinkering with the software that comes with the Fire HD tablet. For more information about Fire Toolbox, check out Liliputing’s article on hacking Fire tablets with Fire Toolbox or visit the xda-developers forum for the latest updates, questions, tips, and tricks about using the software.
Everything that the Fire Toolbox does can also be done manually using the Android SDK Platform Tools, which are available for Windows, Mac, or Linux computers. But you’d need to know all of the precise commands to run in order to accomplish the same things.
But you don’t even need a computer if all you want to do is install Google Play on your tablet.
Install Google Play manually
Don’t have a Windows PC, or prefer to do everything on the tablet itself? First, we need to allow installation of unknown apps downloaded from Amazon’s Silk web browser:
- Open Settings
- Tap the option that says Security and Privacy
- Scroll down to Applications from unknown sources.
- Tap the Amazon Silk browser.
- Slide the toggle to enable Silk to install apps from unknown sources.
If you just want to install apps that aren’t in Amazon’s store and don’t care about Google Play, you can stop here and go to a trusted website like APKMirror to download the apps you’re looking for.
But if you want access to the same apps that you may be using on your phone and/or the ability to sync data between apps, download automatic updates, and access apps you’ve already purchased, then the next step is to install four applications that will bring Google Play Services and the Play Store to your tablet.
Open the Silk web browser and download the following four APK files in the order listed. After each one is downloaded, you should see a pop-up alert asking if you’d like to install the app. Tap OK, and then choose Install and then Done before moving on to the next download:
- Google Account Manager (use the latest version)
- Google Services Framework 9 (do not use version 10 or later if you’re using a tablet running Fire OS 7, as it’s based on Android 9)
- Google Play Services (use a recent version compatible ARM64 and Android 9+)
- Google Play Store (use the latest version)
After all four APK files have been downloaded and installed, reboot your tablet and then open the Google Play Store app. You’ll be prompted to login using a Google username and password and then you should be able to download apps from the Play Store.
Here’s a video that shows the whole process of downloading and installing Google apps and services including the Play Store on a 10th-gen Fire HD 8 tablet:
This article was originally published November 12, 2020 and last updated November 24, 2021.
how do you get to the fire tool box it would be nice if you put how you get to the site with fire tool box
There’s is a link on the article, but here it is again: https://forum.xda-developers.com/hd8-hd10/development/official-amazon-fire-toolbox-v1-0-t3889604
I cannot find the download off of this link. Am I missing something?
Installed perfectly the first time, however for some reason if I try to install office 360 it just fails every time. There is plenty of storage space and I’ve managed to install other applications including adobe potoshop. Anyone any ideas? I’ve cleared the cache, rebooted. The ONly thing I haven’t tried is uninstalling and reinstalling.
Any suggestions on how to get the tablet to automatically search Google Play instead of the Appstore?
After installing the Google Play app on my HD10 (easy process !) I found that the tablet would connect to my wireless SSIDs but would either not connect or, only momentarily connect to the internet. When I performed the default reset on the tablet, the internet connected without issues. I am curious if anyone has had the same experience and if there is a workaround ?
I am trying to download the framework download and it says there was a problem parsing the package so I can’t go on until someone helps me lol pleaseee [email protected]
Same here. Is there a version of one of the four Google apps that’s no good?
I did all the instructions but when I click on it it won’t open. This is a brand new HD10 9+.
Same here! I need help too!
Same here! Please help us, Liliputing!
LeeAnn here, I finally got it to install!!! Perseverance and patience! Not all that computer literate, but was able to get it up and running after about 3 attempts. Had to uninstall and try it again, but it finally worked! Thanks for all the tips offered here!
I tried two different ways that you list and I get Google Play on my Fire no problem, but when I hit ‘sign in’…nothing ever happens. Is there a fix for this or..? I just got this Fire yesterday and may just send it back. 🙁
That’s my problem also..
Kindle Fire 10 HD 9thgen worked perfectly added chrome firefox used fie aps for netflix playstore for dish.
Nice! Thank you! This works!
Finally got Play Store to reappear after 3rd installation, but now it will not let me log in.
Cannot find any file that says Google Play Store after I download it… they are all Google Framework and Google Play Services.
Can’t tell what apk version of google play store to download to tablet… there are hundreds. Canary Web View???? This is awful.
Google Play disappeared again and Youtube app no longer works. Trying to reinstall the 4 apps but it’s an infinite loop, says it downloads a file but it’s never there. Guess I’m going to give up on Amazon Fire Tablets. Broke my Micro SD card in half today trying to get it back out after it was difficult to get in and then wasn’t recognized.
I used the manual version and the app works but all the apps that cost money which i paid on my phone is asking me to pay again. Any idea if I can just download them without having to buy them again
Sorry for a late response, Just clear the data and cache.
I like my Kindle Fire tablets. But my biggest complaint is I’m stuck with the Silk browser. It seems to work ok, but I have privacy concerns. Firefox is my browser of choice for privacy, but it isn’t available on the Amazon app store. The Google Chrome browser is probably less private than Silk, so I probably shouldn’t complain to much. I guess it comes down to who you want tracking you: Google, Microsoft or Amazon. But I’d still prefer to install my own browser of choice that I know and trust.
You should be able to enable installation of apps from unknown sources and sideload Firefox by downloading the latest nightly:
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/all/#product-android-release
Or by downloading the latest stable build from APK Mirror or another trusted source:
https://www.apkmirror.com/?post_type=app_release&searchtype=apk&s=firefox
The only catch is that you’ll have to install updates manually if you don’t also install Google Play.
Had more problems getting Fire Toolbox installed on my computer than I did getting the Play Store on my Kindle.
Thanks for the instructions!
I was unsuccessful attempting to manually install 4 applications to add Google Play Services and the Play Store to my brand new Fire HD 10 tablet. Can anyone specify exactly which links for Google Services Framework 9 and Google Play Services should be selected (steps 2 & 3)? With the specific links, as of today, I will retry the process.
Thanks in advance for any help.
Here are the links I used to successfully install the Play Store as of today, November 3rd, 2020:
1. https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/google-account-manager/google-account-manager-7-1-2-release/google-account-manager-7-1-2-android-apk-download/
2. https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/google-services-framework/google-services-framework-9-6475783-release/google-services-framework-9-6475783-android-apk-download/
3. https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/google-play-services/google-play-services-20-42-14-release/google-play-services-20-42-14-100400-338133832-android-apk-download/
4. https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/google-play-store/google-play-store-22-5-23-release/google-play-store-22-5-23-21-0-pr-339531507-android-apk-download/
Hope it helps.
Thanks soooo much!!
Thanks, your links was very useful. Just change the 4th one ’cause there’s a newest version of Google play store.
Thank you!!! Perfect.
Wow that helps. Thanks a lot
Thanks for clarifying! I did not realize it was optional. I’ll try that route then.
I followed the instructions to download the play store to my fire 10. The app appears on my home screen but will not open. How do I get it to open or just uninstall the 4 things I downloaded?
That’s what happened to me but I never got any advice aside from the other route which removes all the Amazon stuff (which I don’t want to do). I will try to uninstall and reinstall before giving up.
The other method does not uninstall the Amazon apps and services. It just gives you the option of doing so.
Thanks so much! I wish I were more technically adept, but I’m unsure about the correct links for the 2nd and 3rd steps. I think I must’ve chosen wrong one(s).
I am not tech savvy but followed directions to manually install 4 applications to add Google Play Services and the Play Store to my brand new Fire HD 10 tablet. After reboot, I tried to sign in to Google Play Store, but instead of being routed to enter login credentials, a “checking info” screen appeared that just buffered endlessly. Did I select the wrong Google Play Services app? I chose the only version with “64” in description for Android 9+. Any ideas why I can’t login?
Hmm, I have not seen that error. Did you try using Fire Toolbox? Or do you not have a Windows computer?
I did not try toolbox because the manual instructions were easier to understand and fit my needs. All I want is to add the play store.