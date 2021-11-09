The new Microsoft Store that debuted with Windows 11 has a new look and support for more apps – Microsoft now lets developers submit Win32 apps as well as Universal Windows Platform apps and Progressive Web apps.

Microsoft has also eased up on some restrictions. Developers can now submit third-party app stores like the Epic Games Store, and third-party browsers, like Firefox… which, as of today, is now the first major third-party browser available from the Microsoft Store.

The version of Firefox available from the Microsoft Store is pretty much the same app that you’d get if you downloaded it directly from Mozilla’s website. It has the same Gecko browser engine, the same privacy protections, and the same customization options.

But now it’s easier to install the app… assuming you think it’s easier to use an app store than to download and install apps the old fashioned way.

Interestingly, the first time you run the Microsoft Store version of Firefox after installing the app, it will ask if you want to set the browser as your default. But clicking that button on a Windows 11 PC will only take you to the Default Apps page, where you’d have to manually set Firefox as the default for each file type you want it to open, including .htm, .html, .http, and .https.

But the version of Firefox that’s downloadable from the Mozilla website has a workaround that makes it easier to set Firefox as your default browser with one click.

via Mozilla

