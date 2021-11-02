Fedora Linux 35 is now available for workstations (laptops or desktops), servers, or IoT devices. Among other things, the update brings Linux kernel 5.14 with improved hardware support, and the GNOME 41 and KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environments.

You can download the latest version of Fedora from the GetFedora website, or if you’re already running Fedora 34 or older, you can update your operating system to get the latest versions.

If you install the default version of Fedora 35, you’ll get the GNOME 41 desktop environment, with:

Improved power management with enhanced Power Saver mode and easier switching between modes

remote desktop/VNC app New Multitasking settings panel with option to disable Activities hot corner or Active Screen Edges as well as configuring a fixed number of workspaces, or tweaking other settings.

settings panel for configuring 2G, 3G, or 4G connections GNOME Calendar can now import .ics files

But aside from the new desktop environment, Fedora 35 includes a move to Pipewire for the default audio system, and the WirePlumber session manager, which Fedora’s developers say offer “more customization of the policy and rules for audio and video.

Other changes includes:

Enabling third-party repositories allows you to access them immediately.

Python 3.10, Perl 5.34, and PHP 8.0 are included.

Fedora Spins and Labs with alternate desktop environments and other features have also been updated, and Fedora 35 is the first to offer a new Fedora Kinoite spin featuring KDE Plasma.

via Fedora Magazine

