Earlier this year Dynabook introduced a new line of Satellite Pro laptops with Windows 10 software, 10th-gen Intel processors, and reasonably affordable price tags.

Now the company is giving those notebooks a spec bump. New models with 11th-gen Intel Core processors, WiFi 6 support, and Windows 11 software will be available this month with prices starting at $770.

The new Dynabook Satellite Pro C40 is a 3.3 pound notebook with a 14 inch full HD display, a 45.6Wh battery, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and headset jacks, plus three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (two Type-A and one Type-C).

Pricing/configuration options include:

  • Intel Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256 storage for $770
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $930

Dynabook is also upgrading the 4 pound Satellite Pro C50, which has nearly identical specs, but a larger 15.6 inch full HD display and a numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard. Prices for the larger laptop will also range from $770 to $930.

All of the new Satellite Pro laptops come with Windows 11 Pro software and feature stereo speakers, dual array microphones, and 720p webcams.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.