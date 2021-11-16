Earlier this year Dynabook introduced a new line of Satellite Pro laptops with Windows 10 software, 10th-gen Intel processors, and reasonably affordable price tags.

Now the company is giving those notebooks a spec bump. New models with 11th-gen Intel Core processors, WiFi 6 support, and Windows 11 software will be available this month with prices starting at $770.

The new Dynabook Satellite Pro C40 is a 3.3 pound notebook with a 14 inch full HD display, a 45.6Wh battery, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and headset jacks, plus three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (two Type-A and one Type-C).

Pricing/configuration options include:

Intel Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256 storage for $770

Intel Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $930

Dynabook is also upgrading the 4 pound Satellite Pro C50, which has nearly identical specs, but a larger 15.6 inch full HD display and a numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard. Prices for the larger laptop will also range from $770 to $930.

All of the new Satellite Pro laptops come with Windows 11 Pro software and feature stereo speakers, dual array microphones, and 720p webcams.

