It’s Cyber Monday, which means that… a lot of the same deals on tech products that were around on Black Friday are still here. Amazon Fire tablets are selling for $35 and up. Kindle eReaders are $50 and up. And Fire TV Sticks start at $18. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg for Amazon’s sales.
Since there are so many things on sale today, I’m just going to call out a few favorites in today’s daily deals post. But if you want to share a particularly good deal that’s not mentioned here, feel free to leave a note in the comments!
Here are some of best Cyber Monday 2021 deals I’ve found so far:
Laptops
- HP Stream 11 Pro w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $179– Microsoft
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ laptop w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/128GB for $250 – Microsoft
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5000U for $550 and up – HP
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $580 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – Microsoft
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $700 – Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $730 – Dell
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/RTX 3050Ti/16GB/512GB for $900 – Amazon
- MacBook Air w/M1 for $900 and up – Best Buy
Convertible laptops
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1125G4/8GB/256GB for $470 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/256GB for $640 – Amazon
- HP Spectre x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $840 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel 15.6″ convertible w/Core i7-10750H/GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q/16GB/1TB for $1000 – B&H
- LG Gram 16″ 3.3 lb WXGA convertible w/Core i7 Tiger Lake/16GB/512GB for $1250 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $109 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $129 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $245 – Amazon
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $75 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $105 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $115 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/32GB for $120 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Google Chromecast (1080p) for $20 – Google
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Google
- Apple TV 4K (previous-gen) for $110 – Woot (or $100 for Prime members)
Wireless audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (white) for $135 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) for $100 – Amazon
- OontZ Bluetooth speakers for $18 and up – Amazon
PC Games
- Steam Autumn Sale – Steam
- Humble Cyber Monday Sale – Humble Store
- Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale – Epic Games Store
Other
- Save up to 50% on select Razer, Logitech & Corsair keyboards, mice, and webcams – Amazon
- Synology DiskStation DS420+ 4-bay NAS for $400 – Newegg (coupon: BCMAY22332)
- WD Elements 12TB external HDD for $202 – Newegg
- Star Wars Instant Pots for $60 and up – Amazon