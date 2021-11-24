Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Pretty much every major PC game store seems to be running a fall/holiday/Black Friday sale, which means that it’s a pretty good time to stock up on some games to play over the holiday weekend or beyond.

And Hulu is offering subscriptions for just $1 per month for the first year for folks willing to put up with ads (the ad-free tier is still $13 per month). And if you’re in the market for a laptop, Best Buy has a bunch on sale, including an HP Envy x360 13″ convertible with an OLED display and an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor for $750.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

Laptops

Downloads & Streaming

Networking

Other