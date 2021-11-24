Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Pretty much every major PC game store seems to be running a fall/holiday/Black Friday sale, which means that it’s a pretty good time to stock up on some games to play over the holiday weekend or beyond.
And Hulu is offering subscriptions for just $1 per month for the first year for folks willing to put up with ads (the ad-free tier is still $13 per month). And if you’re in the market for a laptop, Best Buy has a bunch on sale, including an HP Envy x360 13″ convertible with an OLED display and an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor for $750.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Steam Autumn Sale – Steam
- Black Friday Sale – Humble Store
- Black Friday Sale – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 90% on select PC games – GOG
- Select PC games up to 75% off – Microsoft Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Best of Sandbox Bundle
Laptops
- GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition 12.5″ laptop w/Celeron N3450/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 3 11″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $149 – Best Buy
- GeoBook 240 14.1″ FHD laptop w/Pentium Silver N5030/8GB/128GB for $230 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13″ OLED convertible w/Core i7-1195G7/8GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 7000 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
Networking
- eero 6 mesh WiFi router (1-pack) for $77 – Amazon
- eero 6 mesh WiFi system (router + extender) for $119 – Amazon
- eero 6 mesh WiFi system (router + 2 extenders) for $167 – Amazon
- eero 6 mesh WiFi system (3 routers) for $209 – Amazon
- eero 6 Pro (1-pack) for $171 – Amazon
- eero 6 Pro (2-pack) for $299 – Amazon
- eero 6 Pro (3-pack) for $449 – Amazon
Other
- Razer Kishi mobile game controller for $45 – Amazon
- Skullcandy Hesh over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – Amazon
- Harman Kardon Fly over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Harman Kardon
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $162 – Amazon
- NVIDIA Shield TV 4K Android TV media streamer for $130 – Best Buy