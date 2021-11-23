Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Looking for something to watch over the holidays? If you’ve got an Amazon Prime subscription you’ve already got access to thousands of movies & TV shows thanks to Amazon Prime Video. But as part of a Black Friday promo, you can also now sign up for a bunch of Amazon Prime Channels for $1 per month for up to 2 months.

The deal is good on channels including Epix, Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, Discovery+ and a bunch of others. And if you’re looking for a streaming device so you can tune in your TV, we’ve got you covered there too, with models selling for as little as $15 at the moment.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon Prime Channels deals ($1 per month for up to 2 months each)

Downloads & Streaming

Smartphones

Tablets

eReaders

PCs

Storage

PC & Mobile accessories

Media Streamers

Other