Looking for something to watch over the holidays? If you’ve got an Amazon Prime subscription you’ve already got access to thousands of movies & TV shows thanks to Amazon Prime Video. But as part of a Black Friday promo, you can also now sign up for a bunch of Amazon Prime Channels for $1 per month for up to 2 months.
The deal is good on channels including Epix, Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, Discovery+ and a bunch of others. And if you’re looking for a streaming device so you can tune in your TV, we’ve got you covered there too, with models selling for as little as $15 at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Prime Channels deals ($1 per month for up to 2 months each)
- AMC+
- Discovery+
- Epix
- Lifetime Movie Club
- Noggin
- Paramount+
- PBS Documentaries
- PBS Kids
- PBS Masterpiece
- Showtime
- Starz
Downloads & Streaming
- Audible Premium Plus for $6 per month for the first 3 months, plus $20 credit – Amazon/Audible
- Get up to 6 months of Disney+ with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription – Amazon
- 1-year Humble Choice subscription (10 PC games every month) for $99 – Humble Bundle (coupon: HOLIDAY21)
Smartphones
- OnePlus 9 120Hz phone w/SD888/8GB/128GB for $589 – Amazon
- OnePlus 9 Pro 120Hz phone w/SD888/12GB/256GB for $800 – Amazon
Tablets
- Amazon Fire tablets for $35 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $70 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) for $30 and up – Woot
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $115 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $50 – Amazon (or 2 for $80)
- Kobo Libra H20 for $150 – Kobo
- Kobo Clara HD for $100 – Kobo
- Kobo Nia for $80 – Kobo
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $60 and up – Woot
PCs
- Razer Blade gaming laptops for $1500 and up – Amazon
- Gateway 11.6″ touchscreen notebook w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $149 – Walmart
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $149 – Walmart
- HP 14″ Chromebook w/Pentium Silver N5000/4GB/64GB for $179 – Walmart
Storage
- PNY Pro Elite 128GB microSDXC card for $16 – B&H
- Samsung T7 Touch portable SSDs for $90 and up – Amazon
PC & Mobile accessories
- Belkin USB hubs for up to 50% off – Amazon
- RAVPower 30W USB Type-A & Type-C wall charger for $13 – Newegg
- Anker PowerPort 18W USB-C wall charger 2-pack for $22 – meh
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $24 – Newegg
Media Streamers
- Roku LE media streamer for $15 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra LT 4K HDR media streamer for $35 – Walmart
- Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Google Store
Other
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $150 – Secondipity (via eBay)