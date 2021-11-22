Black Friday isn’t until… well, Friday. But a whole bunch of Black Friday deals are already live, making today as good as any day (like Friday) to save money on laptops, tablets, wireless earbuds, or other gadgets.
Don’t want a gadget… or anything that costs money at all? Paramount+ is offering a free 1-month subscription when you sign up by November 29th using the code “PEAKSALE”.
That should give you plenty of time to binge a deep library Star Trek shows… although your subscription will end before the current season of Star Trek: Discovery, so I suspect Paramount is hoping you’ll get hooked on a show or two an keep your subscription active after the first month. If you do, you’ll have the choice of paying $10 per month for ad-free service or $5 for an ad-supported tier.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/128GB for $550 – Microsoft Store
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5000U for $580 and up – HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $630 – Microsoft
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $730 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $780 – Lenovo
- MSI Katana GF66 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i7-11800H/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/512GB for $900 – Micro Center
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $980 – Dell
- MSI Pulse GL66 15.6″ 144Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-11800H/RTX 3060/16GB/1TB for $1099 after rebate – Newegg
- Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED 15.6″ 4K laptop w/Core i7-11800H/RTX 3080/16GB/1TB for $1899 after rebate – Newegg
Convertibles
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $901 – HP
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/32GB for $119 – Samsung
- Lenovo 10e 10″ FHD Chrome OS tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $119 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $250 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for $700 and up – Microsoft
Mini PCs
- MINISFORUM HX90 w/Ryzen 9 5900HX (barebones) for $649 – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM HM90 w/Ryzen 9 4900H (barebones) for $479 – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM CR50 w/Ryzen 7 4700S/16GB/256GB for $729 – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 w/Ryzen 7 5700G/16GB/512GB for $909 – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM EliteMini H31G w/Core i5-9500F/GTX 1050TI/16GB/512GB for $829 – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM U820 w/Core i5-8279U/16GGB/256GB for $569 – MINISFORUM
Wireless headphones
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $179 – Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $223 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $248 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $279 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max for $440 – Amazon
Wireless earbuds
- Mpow Flame Lite true wireless sport earbuds for $17 – Redboard899/eBay
- LG Tone UVnano FN6 true wireless earbuds for $45 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Secondipity/eBay
- Amazon Echo Buds for $70 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless noise-cancelling sport earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $120 – Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 58X over-ear headphones for $129 – MassDrop
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $150 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $150 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $199 – Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $248 – Amazon
Other
- Oculus Quest 2 VR headset + $50 credit for $299 – Amazon (coupon: OCULUS50)
- SnügMax Vickers-200 Pure Sine 222Wh portable power station for $79 – meh
- Save up to 75% on select PC games – Microsoft
- 1-month Paramount+ subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: PEAKSALE)
