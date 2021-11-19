Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Black Friday may be a week away, but most of Amazon’s Black Friday Device Deals are already live. But Amazon isn’t the only retailer getting an early start on the holiday season.
Microsoft is offering up to $600 off on select PCs, Best Buy is offering Black Friday deals on thousands of items, and Walmart, Dell, HP, and others are getting in on the action too.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows Laptops
- HP Stream 11 Pro 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $179 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ laptop w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/128GB for $250 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 5600U/16GB/256GB for $625 – HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $630 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 15.6″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro 16″ 2.5K laptop w/Core i5-11300H/MX450/8GB/512GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $730 – Dell
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $800 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 4K touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $1050 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey 15.6″ laptop w/Core i7-11600H/RTX 3050 Ti/8GB/512GB for $1100 – Newegg
Chromebooks
- Samsung Chromebook 5 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $129 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $150 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 11″ detachable w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Celeron 5205U/4GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $449 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/32GB for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/64GB for $130 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet for $250 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10.3″ Windows FHD detachable w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $300 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 for $300 and up – Microsoft Store
PC & mobile accessories
- Save up to 33% on select Logitech mice, keyboards, webcams – Amazon
- Logitech MX Master Mouse 2S + $10 gift card for $50 – Dell
- RAVPower 61W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $15 – Newegg
Audio
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $60 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- JBL Reflect Mini noise-cancelling sport true wireless earbuds for $75 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $79 – Walmart
- Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds + $8 gift card for $80 – Newegg (or refurb from Jabra/eBay for $64)
Downloads & Streaming
- Save up to 75% on select PC games – Microsoft Store
- Save up to 50% on select movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store
- AMC+ 12-month subscription for $24 – AMC+
Other
- Stadia Premiere Edition (Chromecast Ultra + Stadia Controller) for $22 – Google Store
- Facebook Portal devices for $79 and up – Amazon
- Netgear Nighthawk AX1500 WiFi 6 mesh system (3-pack) for $149 – Walmart