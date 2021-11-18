Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Google is selling the Pixel 5a for $50 off as part of an early Black Friday Sale. But Best Buy is offering the Pixel 6 for $100 off – the only catch is that you need to activate the phone with the wireless carrier of your choice to get that discount, otherwise you only save $50.
Meanwhile Staples is running deals on Chromebooks, Google, Amazon, and Roku have deals on media streamers, and Lowe’s is offering discounts on smart home products including smart speakers and displays.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $150 – Staples
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ touchscreen w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $190 – Staples
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $230 – Staples
- Asus Chromebook Flip C433 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/64GB for $370 – Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 5i 13″ Chromebook convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/64GB for $450 – Lenovo
Windows laptops
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $637 – Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $700 – Staples
Smartphones & accessories
- Google Pixel 6 for $499 – Best Buy (with activation)
- Google Pixel 5a for $399 – Google Store
- Google Pixel Stand Qi wireless charger for $29 – Woot
Media Streamers
- Chromecast (1080p) for $20 – Google Store
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max w/WiFi 6 for $35 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 – Google Store
Wireless audio
- Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $179 – Amazon (or Target)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $224 – Bose (via eBay)
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $249 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $279 – Amazon
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Google Nest Mini for $25 – Google Store
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $35 – Lowe’s
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $40 – Lowe’s
- Google Nest Hub for $50 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $60 – Lowe’s
- Google Nest Audio for $60 – Google Store
Downloads & Streaming
- Get Crysis Remastered for free with 6-month GeForce Now Priority or RTX 3080 subscription – NVIDIA
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 46 digital comics from Dynamite – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Adventure SciFi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Britbox 12-month subscription for $39 – Britbox (coupon: EEA-39)
Other
- Kukiy 10-in-1 USB-C dock for $28 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Save up to 24% on PNY SD cards & USB flash drives – Amazon