The sixth and final season of The Expanse is heading to Amazon Prime video soon, and the ninth and final book in the series that inspired the TV show is coming November 30th. But if you haven’t started yet, now’s as good a time as any: Leviathan Falls, the first book in the series, is now on sale for $3 as an eBook from multiple retailers including Amazon, Kobo, B&N, Google Play.

Meanwhile, Best Buy is selling 3-month Tidal Music subscriptions for just $1, Samsung is running pre-Black Friday deals on tablets and earbuds, and you can pick up a Lenovo 11.6″ convertible Chromebook with 64GB of storage for just $150.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

