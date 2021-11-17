Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The sixth and final season of The Expanse is heading to Amazon Prime video soon, and the ninth and final book in the series that inspired the TV show is coming November 30th. But if you haven’t started yet, now’s as good a time as any: Leviathan Falls, the first book in the series, is now on sale for $3 as an eBook from multiple retailers including Amazon, Kobo, B&N, Google Play.
Meanwhile, Best Buy is selling 3-month Tidal Music subscriptions for just $1, Samsung is running pre-Black Friday deals on tablets and earbuds, and you can pick up a Lenovo 11.6″ convertible Chromebook with 64GB of storage for just $150.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/64GB for $150 – Amazon
- HP Envy 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $560 – Best Buy
- Beelink U59 mini PC w/Celeron N5095/8GB/256GB for $237 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $100 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $120 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $150 – Samsung
- JBL Black Friday Deals – JBL
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Woot
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ Android tablet for $500 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ Android tablet for $700 and up – Samsung
Downloads & Streaming
- Leviathan Wakes (The Expanse Book 1) for $3 – Amazon (or Kobo, B&N, Google Play)
- Name your price for a bundle of PC Games – Humble Space, Sports, & Orcs bundle
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2022 for $90 – Amazon
- Tidal Premium 3-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy
- Tidal HiFi 3-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy
- Tidal Premium Family 3-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy
- Tidal HiFi Family 3-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy
