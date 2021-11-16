Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Ahead of Black Friday, the Microsoft Store is offering discounts on dozens of Windows PCs including laptops, tablets, and desktops. You can pick up a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ thin and light laptop with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1000, for example, which is $170 off the list price.
Looking for something a little cheaper? Walmart’s got you covered. For half that price you can grab an Acer Swift 3 laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $499 – Walmart
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $730 – Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook Flip 13 QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1100 – Microsoft Store
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $65 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire & Kindle devices for $30 and up – Woot
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet w/64GB for $539 – Walmart
- Lenovo 10e Chrome OS FHD tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $120 – Lenovo
PC & mobile accessories
- Insignia 20W USB-C wall charger for $14 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Arc Touch mouse for $30 – Amazon
- Aluratek 1080p webcam for $23 – Best Buy
- Synology DiskStation NAS systems for $190 and up – Woot
- Mpow M9 IPX8 true wireless earbuds for $15 – Newegg
- Amazon Echo Buds (1st-gen) for $40 – Woot
Media Streamers