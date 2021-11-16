Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ahead of Black Friday, the Microsoft Store is offering discounts on dozens of Windows PCs including laptops, tablets, and desktops. You can pick up a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ thin and light laptop with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1000, for example, which is $170 off the list price.

Looking for something a little cheaper? Walmart’s got you covered. For half that price you can grab an Acer Swift 3 laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

