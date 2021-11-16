Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ahead of Black Friday, the Microsoft Store is offering discounts on dozens of Windows PCs including laptops, tablets, and desktops. You can pick up a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ thin and light laptop with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1000, for example, which is $170 off the list price.

Lenovo Slim 7i

Looking for something a little cheaper? Walmart’s got you covered. For half that price you can grab an Acer Swift 3 laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

PC & mobile accessories

Media Streamers

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.