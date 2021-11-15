Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running an Early Black Friday sale on Fire TV products, with prices starting as low as $18 for the company’s media streaming hardware. But even more noteworthy is the fact that you can now pick up the recently released Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, which is $20 off the list price.

Thanks to a new processor and a bump in RAM, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max should  Amazon’s fastest, most responsive Fire TV Stick to date. It’s also the first to support WiFi 6, which could bring improved performance for households with 802.11ax routers. And this is the first time it’s been available for less than the $55 list price.

