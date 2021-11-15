Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running an Early Black Friday sale on Fire TV products, with prices starting as low as $18 for the company’s media streaming hardware. But even more noteworthy is the fact that you can now pick up the recently released Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, which is $20 off the list price.
Thanks to a new processor and a bump in RAM, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max should Amazon’s fastest, most responsive Fire TV Stick to date. It’s also the first to support WiFi 6, which could bring improved performance for households with 802.11ax routers. And this is the first time it’s been available for less than the $55 list price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers (1080p)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $18 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
- Roku Express for $25 – Amazon
Media Streamers (4K)
- Roku Premiere for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $39 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Recast DVR for $130 and up – Amazon
- Free Chromecast with Google TV when you pre-pay for 1-month of Sling TV – Sling
Wireless audio
- Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $199 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $279 – Amazon
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85T true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $95 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $249 – Bose (via eBay)
Storage
- Synology DiskStation DS220j 2-bay NAS for $160 – B&H
- WD Elements 16TB USB HDD for $297 – Amazon
- WD Elements 18TB USB HDD for $340 – Amazon
Other
- RAVPower 30,000 mAh 100W power bank w/AC outlet + $5 gift card for $80 – Newegg
- Anker USB-C to USB-A adapter (2-pack) for $10 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSC66)
- Save up to 45% on Netgear networking products – Amazon
- Save up to 50% on Razer keyboards, webcams, mics, headsets, and controllers – Amazon
- Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless laser mouse for $38 – Best Buy
- Refurb Amazon Kindle eReaders & Fire tablets for $5 and up – Woot
- Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps bundle for $30/month (40% off) for the first year – Adobe