Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running an Early Black Friday sale on Fire TV products, with prices starting as low as $18 for the company’s media streaming hardware. But even more noteworthy is the fact that you can now pick up the recently released Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, which is $20 off the list price.

Thanks to a new processor and a bump in RAM, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max should Amazon’s fastest, most responsive Fire TV Stick to date. It’s also the first to support WiFi 6, which could bring improved performance for households with 802.11ax routers. And this is the first time it’s been available for less than the $55 list price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streamers (1080p)

Media Streamers (4K)

Wireless audio

Storage

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

