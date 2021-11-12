Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a thin and light laptop that punches above its price class in terms of design and performance, and that’s when you’re looking at the list price of $750 and up.

Right now HP is selling this 2.2 pound notebook for just $540 and up. That price gets you a model with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, but it doesn’t cost that much more to upgrade to better specs.

For example, a model with a Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage runs $710 during this sale. Just note that if you want a backlit keyboard you have to pay an extra $20. You can also upgrade from a full HD display to a 2560 x 1600 pixel screen for another $30.

