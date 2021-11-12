Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a thin and light laptop that punches above its price class in terms of design and performance, and that’s when you’re looking at the list price of $750 and up.

Right now HP is selling this 2.2 pound notebook for just $540 and up. That price gets you a model with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, but it doesn’t cost that much more to upgrade to better specs.

For example, a model with a Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage runs $710 during this sale. Just note that if you want a backlit keyboard you have to pay an extra $20. You can also upgrade from a full HD display to a 2560 x 1600 pixel screen for another $30.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows laptops

Chromebooks

Tablets

Storage

Wearables

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.