Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a thin and light laptop that punches above its price class in terms of design and performance, and that’s when you’re looking at the list price of $750 and up.
Right now HP is selling this 2.2 pound notebook for just $540 and up. That price gets you a model with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, but it doesn’t cost that much more to upgrade to better specs.
For example, a model with a Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage runs $710 during this sale. Just note that if you want a backlit keyboard you have to pay an extra $20. You can also upgrade from a full HD display to a 2560 x 1600 pixel screen for another $30.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10″ 2-in-1 Windows tablet w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $330 – Microsoft
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $500 and up (save up to $200) – Microsoft
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5000U for $540 and up – HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $650 – Microsoft
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $715 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $129 – Walmart
Tablets
Storage
Wearables
- Fitbit Charge 5 for $130 – Amazon
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $119 – Amazon
- Fitbit Luxe for $100 – Google Store
Other
- Amazon Music Unlimited + Showtime subscription for $1 per month for first 3 months – Amazon
- Mele PCG02 PC Stick w/Celeron J4125/4GB/64GB for $169 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX1500 WiFi 6 router for $55 – Walmart
- Anker PowerPort III Nano 20W USB-C wall charger for $14 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – B&H