It’s Singles Day (11/11), a made-up sales holiday that started in China, and that means a number of Chinese shops and marketplaces including AliExpress, Banggood, DHGate, and GeekBuying are running Singles Day sales.
You may have to hunt a bit for true bargains, since there are coupons and flash sales to navigate, and some items are marked up before they’re discounted. But I’ve added some of the better deals I can find to today’s roundup of daily tech bargains.
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something for cheap gear that ships from the US, Walmart is running an early Black Friday sale with discounts on the retailer’s Onn tablets, among other things.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) for $40 and up – Woot
- Onn 8″ Kids Tablet w/2GB/32GB/Android 11 Go for $59 – Walmart
- Onn 8″ Android 11 Go tablet w/2GB/32GB for $69 – Walmart
- Onn 10.1″ Android 11 Go tablet w/2GB/32GB for $79 – Walmart
- Onn Pro 10.1″ Android 11 tablet w/3GB/32GB for $139 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ Android tablet w/32GB for $139 – Walmart
Handhelds
- GPD XP 6.8 inch Android game console for $323 – GPD/AliExpress
- GPD MicroPC 6 inch handheld PC w/Celeron N4120//8GB/256GB for $481 – GPD/AliExpress
- Save an extra $10 to $20 on GPD devices – GPD/AliExpress (clip coupons)
- Save up to $66 on One Netbook devices – One Netbook/AliExpress (clip coupons)
Laptops
- Chuwi GemiBook 13″ 2K laptop w/Celeron J4115/12GB/256GB for $335 – Chuwi/AliExpress (clip coupon)
- Chuwi CoreBook X 13″ 2K laptop w/Core i5-8259U/8GB?512GB for $525 – Chuwi/AliExpress (clip coupon)
- Acer TravelMate P6 14″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $500 – Woot
Mini PCs
- Chatreey AC-1Z fanless mini PC w/Celeron J4125 for $152 and up – Chatreey/AliExpress
- M1T 2.4″ mini PC w/Celeron N4125/8GB/128GB for $168 – AliExpress
- BlitzWolf BW-MPC1 mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $180 – Banggood
- Chuwi HeroBox Pro mini PC w/Celeron N4500/8GB/256GB for $185 – Chuwi/AliExpress (clip coupon)
- Beelink U59 mini PC w/Celeron N5095 for $212 and up – AliExpress
- Topton mini PC w/Ryzen 5000 for $362 and up – Topton/AliExpress
- Chuwi CoreBox Mini w/Core i5-8259U/16GB/256GB for $364 – Chuwi/AliExpress (clip coupon)
- Topton mini gaming PC w/Core i7-8709G/Radeon RX Vega M GH for $460 and up – Topton/AliExpress
Smartphones
- Save 10% on refurbished smartphones – eBay (coupon: SAVE10REFURB for up to $100 off)
- Motorola Edge w/SD765/6GB/256GB/90Hz display for $400 – Amazon
- Motorola Razr 5G foldable w/SD765/8GB/256GB for $800 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of Leisure Suit Larry PC games – Humble Bundle
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of Weird Fiction eBooks – StoryBundle
Wearables
- Realme Band 2 for $30 – AliExpress (clip coupon)
- Letcom ID132 color HR fitness tracker for $13 – B&H
Wireless audio
- Skullcandy Jib XT true wireless earbuds for $19 – Walmart
- JBL Flip 4 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Woot